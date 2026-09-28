Steps To Selling A Small Business Explained In New“How To Sell A Small Business Guide”

MENAFN - GetNews) IRAEmpire has released a new guide on "How to Sell a Small Business" to help US business owners.

Austin, TX - September 28, 2026 - IRAEmpire has published a new business selling guide for US consumers.

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire,“Selling a small business in the US typically involves preparing the company, obtaining a realistic valuation, assembling an advisory team, choosing a sale structure, finding qualified buyers, negotiating a letter of intent, completing due diligence, signing the purchase agreement, and transferring ownership.“

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Owners should ideally begin preparing 12 to 24 months before the intended sale. Early preparation can improve the company's value, reduce closing delays, and prevent tax or legal surprises.

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Step 1: Define Your Reasons for Selling

Begin by deciding why you want to sell and what you need from the transaction.

Common reasons include:



Retirement

Health concerns

Partner disagreements

Relocation

Burnout

Family succession

A desire to pursue another business

Changes in the industry An unsolicited acquisition offer

Your goals will influence the type of buyer, transaction structure, timeline, and level of involvement you maintain after closing.

Consider the following questions:



When do I want to leave?

How much money do I need after taxes?

Am I willing to finance part of the purchase?

Will I remain during a transition period?

Do I want to protect current employees?

Would I sell to a competitor?

Is keeping the company's name important?

Am I open to an earnout? Do I want to sell the complete company or only part of it?

Clear goals make it easier for advisers to design an appropriate sale strategy.

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Step 2: Decide Whether the Business Is Ready to Sell

Wanting to sell does not necessarily mean the company is ready for buyers.

A sale-ready business usually has:



Reliable financial records

Stable or growing earnings

Documented operating procedures

A trained workforce

Transferable customer relationships

Limited dependence on the owner

Current licenses and permits

Organized contracts

Clean corporate records No major unresolved disputes

Step 3: Assemble a Sale Advisory Team

Selling a business involves financial, tax, legal, and operational decisions. Most owners benefit from a team that may include:



Business broker or M&A adviser

Transaction attorney

CPA or tax adviser

Business valuation professional

Financial planner

Estate-planning attorney

Commercial real estate adviser Industry consultant

Each professional has a different role.

Step 4: Organize the Company's Records

Buyers will expect detailed information. Begin organizing documents before marketing the business.

Prepare:



Three to five years of tax returns

Monthly profit-and-loss statements

Balance sheets

Cash-flow statements

General ledger

Accounts receivable aging

Accounts payable aging

Debt schedules

Bank statements

Payroll reports

Employee information

Customer contracts

Supplier agreements

Facility leases

Equipment lists

Inventory records

Licenses and permits

Insurance policies

Corporate documents

Intellectual-property records

Litigation information Franchise agreements, if applicable

Step 5: Normalize the Financial Statements

Many small businesses pay expenses that would not continue under new ownership. A broker or valuation professional may adjust the financial statements to estimate normalized earnings.

Potential adjustments include:



Owner compensation above or below market

Personal expenses paid by the business

One-time legal or consulting fees

Nonrecurring repairs

Family members paid above market rates

Unusual charitable contributions

Interest

Depreciation

Amortization Expenses related to discontinued operations

These adjustments are often called add-backs.

Step 6: Obtain a Realistic Business Valuation

Do not set the asking price based only on annual revenue, emotional attachment, or the amount you need for retirement.

A proper valuation may consider:



Normalized earnings

Future cash flow

Assets and liabilities

Industry risk

Customer concentration

Recurring revenue

Growth trends

Management strength

Owner dependence

Comparable transactions

Market demand

Working-capital needs Equipment requirements

Step 7: Improve the Business Before Going to Market

Once you know what reduces the company's value, create an improvement plan.

Possible steps include:



Reducing dependence on one customer

Increasing recurring revenue

Improving profit margins

Renewing important contracts

Strengthening management

Delegating owner responsibilities

Retaining key employees

Updating licenses

Resolving litigation

Removing obsolete inventory

Documenting operating procedures

Improving online reputation

Protecting intellectual property

Separating personal and business expenses Replacing outdated equipment

Changes should be reflected in actual financial and operational results. Buyers are unlikely to pay for improvements that exist only in a forecast.

Continue running the business normally throughout the sale. A drop in revenue or profit during negotiations can cause buyers to reduce their offers or withdraw.

Step 8: Understand the Tax Consequences

The headline purchase price is not the same as the amount you will keep.

Taxes may depend on:



Entity structure

Asset or equity sale

Purchase-price allocation

Depreciation recapture

Inventory

Goodwill

Real estate

Seller financing

Earnout payments

State of residence Closing date

The IRS generally treats the lump-sum sale of a trade or business as the sale of separate assets. The consideration must be allocated among those assets under the applicable rules.

When a qualifying group of business assets is sold, both the buyer and seller may be required to report the allocation using Form 8594.

Obtain individualized tax advice before signing a letter of intent.

Step 9: Decide Whether to Hire a Business Broker

An owner can sell without a broker, but the process requires substantial time and experience.

A qualified business broker can help with:



Valuation

Sale preparation

Confidential marketing

Buyer outreach

Buyer screening

Negotiations

Due diligence

Lender coordination Closing management

The International Business Brokers Association describes a broker's role as maintaining communication, providing information, coordinating negotiations, and assisting the parties through closing.

Review the engagement agreement with an attorney. Pay attention to exclusivity, commissions, retainers, minimum fees, termination rights, and post-termination fee provisions.

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Work with your CPA to report the transaction correctly. Do not assume the buyer, broker, or closing attorney will handle every seller filing.

A qualified business broker can manage the sale process, but the owner should also involve an experienced transaction attorney and tax professional. Together, the right advisory team can help turn years of work into a properly planned and completed exit.

This guide is for general educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, valuation, or financial advice.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.