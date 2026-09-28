Solar Projects Are Increasingly Choosing Aluminum PV Cables For Key Benefits

- A Practical Guide from Slocable

With the rapid growth of the solar industry, large-scale ground-mounted power plants and centralized photovoltaic projects are placing higher demands on cable systems. While ensuring performance and durability, cost-effectiveness and ease of installation are also key considerations.

Aluminum PV cables have emerged as a result. Once considered a secondary option, they are now becoming a smart alternative to copper cables. As a leading company with 18 years of experience in solar cable manufacturing, Slocable continues to help global customers achieve the optimal balance of performance and cost through aluminum cable solutions.

Five Core Advantages of Aluminum PV Cables

1. Significant Cost Reduction

Aluminum costs only 30%-50% of copper. Using aluminum with the same cross-sectional area significantly reduces material costs, making it particularly suitable for large-scale projects requiring long-distance installation.

2. Lightweight Design

Aluminum weighs only one-third of copper, making it easier to transport, install, and secure in brackets, effectively saving construction time and labor.

3. Meets Electrical Needs

Although aluminum's electrical conductivity is slightly lower than copper's, by increasing the cross-sectional area (e.g., 70mm2/95mm2), aluminum cables can fully meet the system's electrical conductivity requirements and ensure stable operation.

4. Certification for Harsh Environments

Slocable's aluminum photovoltaic cables comply with IEC/EN/TÜV standards and are UV-resistant, heat-resistant, oil-resistant, and corrosion-resistant, making them suitable for various harsh outdoor environments.

5. Green and Sustainable

With an aluminum recycling rate exceeding 95%, its low-energy recycling process further aligns with the environmentally friendly principles of solar projects.

Best Applications for Aluminum PV Wires

. Large-Scale Ground-Based PV Power Plants

. Centralized PV Power Plants

. Energy Storage System to Inverter Connections

. Long-Distance/Aerial Installations

Why Choose Slocable?

Since 2008, Slocable has specialized in the research and development of solar cables and connectors. Our products serve over 80 countries worldwide, with widespread adoption in markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our commitment:

. Fully certified aluminum/copper photovoltaic cables

. Efficient delivery and modern manufacturing processes

. OEM/ODM customization options available

. Comprehensive technical support from selection to implementation

Summary

Aluminum photovoltaic cables are no longer just a backup option-their cost-effectiveness and reliability are proven in practice. Proper selection and professional installation ensure long-term, stable system operation.

Choose Slocable and let us build a smarter, more efficient solar future with every cable we produce.

About Us

Slocable was founded in 2000 in China. After more than 26 years of continuous development, Slocable has grown into one of the globally leading manufacturers of solar wiring solutions and power station.