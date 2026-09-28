From Production Trial To Ongoing Orders: South American Customer Recognizes ONE WORLD Low-Voltage XLPE

For cable manufacturers, selecting low-voltage XLPE insulation compounds requires more than reviewing material test data. The material also needs to be evaluated in combination with the extrusion equipment, production process, and actual manufacturing conditions.

Recently, a South American cable manufacturer started with a small order of ONE WORLD low-voltage XLPE insulation compound and conducted a production trial on its actual extrusion line. Following the initial application, the customer gradually increased the order volume and eventually established an ongoing long-term cooperation with ONE WORLD.

Low-Voltage XLPE Production Trial: Evaluating Processing Performance

The customer first purchased a small quantity of low-voltage XLPE insulation compound and put it into production on an actual extrusion line for an on-machine trial.

During the production process, an online eccentricity gauge and surface inspection system were used to monitor dimensional stability and surface condition in real time. After extrusion, the customer took samples from the extruded insulation layer for further laboratory testing, including hot elongation, thermal aging, and insulation resistance.

According to the customer's feedback, the entire production trial went smoothly. The customer was satisfied with the XLPE test data provided by ONE WORLD and also recognized the material's processing performance during production, including stable extrusion, a smooth surface, and no obvious signs of premature crosslinking.

Through the actual production trial, the customer further evaluated the processing performance and suitability of the XLPE insulation compound under its own equipment and process conditions.

XLPE Natural Crosslinking Characteristics: Supporting Production Process Optimization

During the application process, the natural crosslinking characteristics of some ONE WORLD XLPE materials also attracted the customer's attention.

Under suitable environmental and process conditions, the material can achieve relatively fast natural crosslinking. This can help shorten the time required for the material to reach the desired crosslinked state and provide support for production process optimization and improved efficiency.

The actual crosslinking rate and final results can be affected by factors such as material formulation, ambient temperature and humidity, equipment conditions, and production processes. Therefore, the performance still needs to be evaluated according to the specific manufacturing conditions.

From Initial Trial to Ongoing Orders: Long-Term XLPE Application

Following the initial trial, the customer gradually increased its order volume, moving from small-batch orders to ongoing purchases and eventually establishing a long-term cooperation with ONE WORLD.

For XLPE cable materials, close coordination between material development, laboratory testing, and actual production application is important. ONE WORLD provides XLPE materials, test data, samples for trials, and technical support based on the practical needs of cable manufacturers, helping customers evaluate materials according to their own equipment and production conditions.

This cooperation covered material testing, actual production validation, and application support for low-voltage XLPE insulation compounds, providing a basis for further long-term cooperation between the two companies. Going forward, ONE WORLD will continue to provide XLPE cable materials and technical support based on the production conditions and application requirements of different cable manufacturers.

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