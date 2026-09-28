Ceres Biotech Fully Supplies Food Grade Agar-Agar Powder E406, Boosting Global Plant-Based Formulations With High Transparency And 900-1200 G/Cm2 Gel Strength

Core Supply Notice: As a professional global supplier of core food additives and hydrocolloid raw materials, Ceres Biotech stably supplies premium Food Grade Agar-Agar Powder (E406, CAS No.: 9002-18-0) for wholesale distribution. Our material is standardized at an elite gel strength of 900-1200 g/cm2 and exhibits superior optical transparency, serving as a perfect plant-based vegan gelatin alternative. We maintain large commercial cargo stocks year-round, complete with technical documentation (COA, MSDS, TDS) and complimentary testing samples. We warmly welcome global food processing factories, confectionery manufacturers, and wholesale enterprises to contact us for bulk procurement!

I. Product Overview: What is High-Performance Food Grade Agar-Agar Powder?

Agar-Agar (E406) is a natural marine hydrocolloid extracted from selected species of red algae, primarily Gelidium and Gracilaria. As one of the most historically trusted algal polysaccharides used in the global food industry, it is recognized as an invaluable texturizer, gelling agent, stabilizer, and thickener.

The Food Grade Agar-Agar Powder supplied by Ceres Biotech is manufactured under strict GMP-compliant supply chains through sophisticated extraction, filtration, and drying steps. The resulting product presents as a white to light cream fine powder with a neutral aroma profile. The core technological advantage of our powder lies in its high gel strength calibration of 900-1200 g/cm2. This guarantees that even at low application ratios (typically 0.5% to 1.5%), it firmly binds a large water matrix at room temperature, forming structurally rigid, sharp-cutting, and thermally reversible cold gels.

II. Structural Breakdown: The Double-Saccharide Polysaccharide Network Backbone

In industrial bulk trade, ingredient stability depends directly on molecular purity. Our premium agar powder eliminates material ambiguity with clearly standardized structural segments and zero artificial additives:



Agarose: Accounting for approximately 70% of the total structure. This is a neutral, sulfate-free linear polysaccharide composed of alternating D-galactose and 3,6-anhydro-L-galactose units linked by β-1,4 and α-1,3 glycosidic bonds. It forms the functional framework responsible for the rigid texture and high transparency of the final gel. Agaropectin: Accounting for approximately 30% of the composition. This is a complex branched acidic polysaccharide containing sulfate, glucuronic acid, and pyruvic acid residues. Its presence ensures the gel network retains proper elasticity and structural resilience.

III. Core Functional Benefits & Mechanism Analysis: Why Our Agar Achieves Superior Rigidity and Clarity

Incorporating Ceres Biotech's high-strength agar powder into your manufacturing recipes delivers robust physical and chemical performance, backed by clear molecular mechanisms:

3.1 Powerful Gelling Capacity at Ultra-Low Doses (High Thermal Hysteresis): Why does our agar powder comfortably hit 900-1200 g/cm2 in firmness? When heated and dissolved in water (at temperatures ≥ 85°C), agarose chains take on a random coil configuration. As the temperature drops to 32°C–40°C, these long polysaccharide chains spontaneously align, cross-link via hydrogen bonds, and intertwine into a tight three-dimensional tetrahedral network. This mesh locks water molecules completely. Meanwhile, its melting point remains high, above 85°C. This wide thermal hysteresis gap of 40°C–50°C ensures finished food items will not melt or deform during hot summer weather or uncooled transit routes.

3.2 High Optical Transparency and Clean Flavor Release: Benefiting from advanced filtration and decoloring phases, our agar powder exhibits supreme clarity once dissolved, preserving the true colors of final food products. Furthermore, its dense gel matrix breaks down cleanly upon mastication, instantly releasing locked moisture and flavors to provide a crisp, transparent mouthfeel.

3.3 The Perfect 100% Plant-Based Alternative to Animal Gelatin: Traditional gelatin is derived from animal skins and bones, creating barriers for Halal, Kosher, and rapidly growing vegan dietary sectors. As a purely natural seaweed extract, our agar powder contains zero animal-derived components, is inherently rich in dietary fiber, and adds negligible calories, making it an ideal core raw material for clean-label and vegan product lines.

IV. Comprehensive Industrial Application Channels

Thanks to its superior water retention, acid-processing stability (performing well even in low-pH environments), and high thermal tolerance, our agar powder is widely utilized across several manufacturing sectors:

1. Confectionery and Bakery Industries: Widely used for premium gummies, jelly sweets, marshmallow fill-ins, traditional pastilles, and pastry glazing sheets. The high gel strength prevents structural collapse and ensures that coatings remain stable without bleeding under high bakery processing heats.

2. Dairy and Canned Meat Preservation: Acts as an efficient stabilizer in ice creams and yogurts to counter syneresis (whey separation). It also serves as a robust moisture binder and gelling agent in canned meats and pet foods, providing excellent shape retention.

V. Technical Specification Reference Dashboard