Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Kari Clifford

Kari Clifford


2026-09-28 09:12:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow in Surgical Science, University of Otago
Profile Articles

I am a research fellow in the Department of surgical sciences, Dunedin School of Medicine. I work with the colorectal and vascular surgical teams, focusing on post-surgical outcomes.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow, University of Otago
Education
  • 2005 Cork College University, PhD, Nutrition

The Conversation

MENAFN28092026000199003603ID1111729249



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search