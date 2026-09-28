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Kari Clifford
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Senior Research Fellow in Surgical Science, University of Otago
I am a research fellow in the Department of surgical sciences, Dunedin School of Medicine. I work with the colorectal and vascular surgical teams, focusing on post-surgical outcomes.Experience
- –present Research Fellow, University of Otago
- 2005 Cork College University, PhD, Nutrition
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