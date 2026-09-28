MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Catalyst Inc. Closes the Market

September 28, 2026 5:10 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Jennifer McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Vaux, Executive Director in Canada, of Catalyst Inc. ("Catalyst" or the "Organization") and members of the Organization, joined Cristina Caldaroni, Senior Manager, Investigative Services, TMX Group, and Women's Resource Group Leadership Team member, to close the market to celebrate the Catalyst Convene Canada taking place on October 21, 2026, to emphasize exceptional Canadian business leaders who are implementing real, systemic change and workplace inclusion for women.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



At Catalyst Convene Canada (formerly Catalyst Honours), Canada's business, HR, and inclusion leaders gather for a one-day hybrid experience to fuel the next wave of progress for women at work. This year's theme Illuminate, explores how inclusive leadership can help organizations navigate complexity, unlock performance, and accelerate progress for women at work. Bringing together Canada's brightest minds, the event will highlight ideas, strategies and actions, as well as challenge assumptions to help organizations shape more innovative, high-performing, and equitable workplaces.

Catalyst is a global nonprofit that has been the recognized expert at the forefront of women's advancement and inclusion since the 1960s. Today, Catalyst accelerates organizational performance and women's progress through research-backed insights, high-impact convenings, proven solutions, and unparalleled support that fuel organizations to make inclusion a business practice at scale.

For more information, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Boothby-Kung

...

613-255-3030

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange