Evosep And Mass Dynamics Join Forces To Standardize Proteomics Sample Preparation For Pharma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvosepTM, a global leader in standardized proteomics workflows, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mass DynamicsTM, the collaborative software environment for modern proteomics teams. Together, the companies will standardize the LC-MS proteomics workflow end-to-end - from sample preparation and measurement through to quality control, interpretation and reproducibility across pharmaceutical teams, studies and sites.







Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep, commented:

“Sample preparation remains one of the largest sources of variability in proteomics. Through this collaboration, we can provide customers with a standardized solution that combines automated sample preparation with software-driven quality control, enabling reproducible proteomics at pharmaceutical scale.”

Addressing a Critical Need in Pharma

As LC-MS proteomics becomes increasingly important for biomarker discovery, target validation, translational research, and drug development, pharmaceutical organizations require workflows that can deliver consistent results as studies increase in size, complexity, and volume.

By combining Evosep's standardized sample preparation platform with Mass Dynamics' collaborative software environment, pharmaceutical teams gain:



Standardized and automated sample preparation

Built-in quality control and system suitability monitoring

Confidence in reproducible results across large cohorts, laboratories, and sites

Consistent analytical interpretation across studies and scientists Faster delivery of reliable proteomics insights for drug discovery and development.











Paula Burton, CEO, Mass Dynamics, commented:

“Standardizing the experiment is what makes everything downstream possible. Pharmaceutical organizations also need biological interpretation to be reproducible, connected, traceable, and reusable. By connecting standardized sample preparation with a shared analytical environment, each experiment can build on the work that came before it - allowing proteomics knowledge to compound across teams, studies, and increasingly automated scientific workflows.”

Delivering Sample to Separation Standardization, and Beyond to Reusable Biological Knowledge

Evosep ProteomicsTM, introduced at ASMS 2026, was developed to standardize proteomics workflows across laboratories. At the core of the collaboration are Evosep LupoTM, Evokits, and EvotipTM technology, which together provide automated and reproducible sample preparation.

Mass Dynamics extends this standardization into the analytical and biological layer, giving proteomics teams one environment in which to quality-control experiments, run reproducible analyses and compare results across studies.

The collaboration combines:



Evosep Lupo, plug and play sample preparation system designed exclusively for Evokits

Evokits, standardized sample preparation kits with automated protocols MD QC, Mass Dynamics' quality control and system suitability monitoring, available with every Evosep Lupo and EvokitTM purchase.



Together, these technologies create a reproducible path from biological sample to biological knowledge - helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations scale proteomics while preserving consistency, transparency, and trust.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail ..., or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com.

The Evosep EnoTM is classified as General Laboratory Equipment. Evosep and Evotip are registered trademarks of Evosep in the US.

About Mass Dynamics

Mass Dynamics is the agent-ready software environment for proteomics and multi-omics that helps scientists turn quantitative omics data into structured, reproducible biological knowledge, without rebuilding their infrastructure as the science evolves.

Built so both scientists and their agents work over the same connected, reproducible data, Mass Dynamics helps discoveries compound over time. Connected. Reproducible. Dynamic.

Information about Mass Dynamics is available at massdynamics.com.









Figure One: Evokit, Evosep Lupo, Evotip, Evosep Eno forms Evosep Proteomics - a unified sample-to-separation platform built for reproducibility, scalability, and AI-ready proteomic insights.

Media Contact Information:

Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





