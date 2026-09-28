Deemoney, Thailand's Leading Cross-Border Payments Fintech, Selects SEON For Real-Time Fraud And AML Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEON's fraud and transaction monitoring platform powers DeeMoney's high-volume global remittance operations

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance, today announced that DeeMoney, Thailand's leading fintech for international money transfers, has selected SEON as its fraud and compliance partner. Licensed by the Bank of Thailand, DeeMoney serves customers sending money to over 85 countries from Thailand, and processes volumes from over 70 global partners into Thailand. Its high-volume outbound and inbound transactions require near-instant screening and enterprise grade system uptime.

As part of DeeMoney's continued investment in a more advanced and future-ready technology and compliance stack, the company set out to unify fraud prevention, transaction monitoring and AML screening within a more intelligent, integrated infrastructure. The evolution was designed to reduce operational complexity while strengthening capabilities across areas such as geolocation, VPN detection and real-time risk intelligence, enabling DeeMoney to stay ahead of emerging financial crime risks and the evolving demands of cross-border payments.

DeeMoney selected SEON for its performance, consolidation and continuity.



Performance: cross-border remittances move quickly, and any delay in fraud screening directly affects the payout experience. SEON met DeeMoney's requirements for real-time response and high uptime across its full transaction volume.

Consolidation: SEON's platform brings transaction monitoring, fraud scoring and AML screening into a single system with one rules engine. Continuity: SEON migrated DeeMoney's existing fraud rules from its previous vendor without disruption to live operations.



“Cross-border payments platforms like DeeMoney operate on speed and trust. Every transaction has to be screened in real time without slowing down the payout. That's a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have,” said Troy Nyi Nyi, SVP and GM, APAC, SEON.“We built this implementation around DeeMoney's actual transaction patterns and data, so the fraud logic fits their business from day one.”

“We created DeeMoney to make cross-border payments simpler and safer for our customers and partners,” said Aswin Phlaphongphanich, Co-Founder and CEO, DeeMoney.“Partnering with SEON strengthens that promise, giving us real-time fraud protection as we grow into new markets and launch new products.”

The partnership gives DeeMoney a foundation to expand fraud and compliance coverage as it launches new product lines and enters additional markets across the region.

About DeeMoney

DeeMoney is Thailand's leading fintech for cross-border payments and international money transfers, licensed by the Bank of Thailand. Since its founding in 2017 by Aswin Phlaphongphanich and Rasmegh Srisethi, DeeMoney has processed more than ฿260 billion across 515+ million transactions. The company enables international money transfers from Thailand to more than 85 countries and processes inbound remittances through a network of over 70 global partners. DeeMoney serves a diverse customer base, from underbanked communities and migrant workers to entrepreneurs and businesses, making cross-border payments more accessible, efficient and inclusive. Learn more at deemoney.com.

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

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