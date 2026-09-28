Curing Agent Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, And Business Approaches

Curing Agent Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Curing Agent Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The curing agent market has been demonstrating impressive growth, driven by rising demand across various industries. With applications spanning construction, automotive, and advanced manufacturing sectors, this market is set for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of curing agents.

Steady Growth and Expanding Market Size of the Curing Agent Market

The curing agent market has experienced significant growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $4.87 billion in 2025 to $5.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This upward trend can be linked to a higher demand for epoxy-based coatings and adhesives, rapid development in construction and infrastructure projects, increased automotive manufacturing, greater use of composite materials, wider adoption of durable industrial materials, and expanding chemical production industries.

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Promising Outlook and Future Expansion of the Curing Agent Market

Looking ahead, the curing agent market is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $7.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted growth is supported by escalating demand for sustainable and bio-based curing agents, rising use of advanced composite materials, growing application of high-performance adhesives in electric vehicles, ongoing development of specialty curing formulations, and increased interest from renewable energy and aerospace sectors. Important trends expected during this period include the creation of high-performance curing formulations, rising popularity of low-temperature and fast-curing products, greater adoption of environmentally friendly curing agents, focus on enhancing chemical and thermal resistance, and the need for customized curing agents tailored for advanced composites.

Understanding the Role and Function of Curing Agents

Curing agents are chemical substances used alongside epoxy resins, adhesives, coatings, and composites to initiate the curing process through a chemical reaction. This process converts liquid or semi-liquid materials into a solid, durable form that offers enhanced mechanical strength, chemical resistance, heat resistance, and long-term stability. These qualities make curing agents vital for industrial and construction applications where durability and performance are critical.

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Construction Activities as a Major Growth Driver in the Curing Agent Market

One of the primary forces behind the expanding curing agent market is the growth in construction activities. This sector involves building, renovating, and maintaining infrastructure, residential, and commercial structures. Intensified investment in nonresidential and infrastructure development by governments and private enterprises has stimulated demand for new facilities, manufacturing plants, and public works projects. Such increased construction activity directly boosts the need for curing agents, which play a crucial role in ensuring the proper hardening and strength of concrete used in a wide range of construction applications.

Recent Statistics Highlighting Construction Growth Supporting Curing Agent Demand

For example, in June 2025, Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported that construction production rose by 3.0% in the euro area and 2.5% across the EU in April 2025 compared to the previous year. This growth in construction output illustrates the expanding need for curing agents, reinforcing their importance in the construction sector and contributing to market growth.

Regional Leadership and Outlook in the Global Curing Agent Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the curing agent market, maintaining its position as a dominant region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed perspective on global market trends and regional performance.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Curing Agent Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Business Approaches News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 29, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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