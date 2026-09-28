Oxford Nanopore Joins Global Rare Disease Network RISE To Expand Access To Genomic Testing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership with RISE will expand access to genomic testing for families with unresolved rare genetic conditions

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OXFORD, England, 29 September 2026 – Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LSE: ONT) has joined RISE, Genetic Alliance's global rare disease genomics programme, to help more families with unresolved genetic conditions gain access to genomic testing and support.The partnership was formally signed in Singapore on Monday, 28 September, following Oxford Nanopore's Health Summit, which brought together healthcare, genomics and patient advocacy leaders to explore how genomic advances can move from research into routine clinical care. The Summit's theme was“Crossing the Chasm: From Genomic Insight to Clinical Impact”.Rare diseases affect more than 300 million people worldwide and remain one of the largest areas of unmet need in global health. For many families, access to genomic testing is limited by geography or resources, while others remain without an answer after existing tests have been exhausted.Through its network of laboratories and clinical sites in 19 countries, RISE has provided genomic sequencing for nearly 4,000 people affected by rare diseases. Its partners contribute technology, laboratory capacity, clinical expertise and other support to help families who might otherwise be unable to access genomic testing.As part of the collaboration, Oxford Nanopore will make its sequencing technology available through RISE partner laboratories and clinical sites, expanding access for families with unresolved genetic conditions. Laboratory and clinical partners will work together to identify patients who are likely to benefit from nanopore sequencing, with the goal of expanding access to genomic testing and helping more families find answers that can inform their care. Experience gained through its use across the network may also inform how nanopore sequencing is incorporated into real-world clinical environments. RISE partners are expected to begin incorporating Oxford Nanopore sequencing starting in late 2026 or early 2027, giving eligible patients access to the technology through the network.Francis Van Parys, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, said:“For too many families affected by rare disease, the search for an answer is long, uncertain or limited by access to testing. Through RISE, we can help widen access to genomic testing while growing the evidence base for the use of nanopore sequencing into clinical practice. We are proud to contribute our technology to a global effort focused on helping more families find answers.”Sharon Terry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genetic Alliance, said:“RISE depends on the commitment of all its partners to families who are still searching for answers. We welcome Oxford Nanopore into that shared effort. Each partner helps us build on the work of the others, extending access to genomic testing and strengthening our collective ability to support families who might otherwise be unable to obtain it.”Ryan J. Taft, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Genetic Alliance, added:“RISE has grown from a small number of patients and a single laboratory, to a multi-technology and multi-national consortium that is on track to improve the lives of tens of thousands of children. We're delighted to have Oxford Nanopore Technologies join the network and further expand the program's reach and impact. Every diagnosis we provide is the beginning of true precision care for a patient, regardless of where they find themselves in the world.”About Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesOxford Nanopore Technologies' has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance and accessible analysis of DNA and RNA.The technology is used in more than 100 countries to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses, environments and diseases. Oxford Nanopore products are intended for molecular biology research applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes unless specifically labelled for such use. For more information, visit Oxford Nanopore Technologies or email...About Genetic AllianceGenetic Alliance is a non-profit health advocacy organisation founded in 1986 to improve health through genetics and genomics. With a global network of thousands of disease-specific organisations, research institutions, clinicians and industry partners, Genetic Alliance works to ensure that individuals and families, especially those affected by genetic and rare conditions, have access to accurate information, appropriate care and meaningful participation in research. For more information, visit Genetic Alliance.About RISERISE, Rare Insights, Solutions, Empowerment, is Genetic Alliance's global rare disease genomics programme. It provides no-cost clinical genomic testing for people with suspected genetic conditions who cannot access testing because of geography or resources, and supports families after results are returned.Through a network of partner laboratories and clinical sites, RISE focuses on diagnosing the undiagnosed and giving participants control over their genomic data.For more information, visit RISE.

Sharon Terry

Genetic Alliance

+1 202-966-5557

email us here

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Oxford Nanopore joins global rare disease network RISE to expand access to genomic testing News Provided By Genetic Alliance September 29, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Science



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