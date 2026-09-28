IKO Launches IKO Metals, Bringing DECRA Stone-Coated Steel Roofing Into Its North American Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch builds on IKO's $60 million investment in its Ennis, Texas, metal roofing facility, which opened last year

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO North America is officially launching IKO Metals DECRA by IKO Metals, includes three profiles inspired by traditional tile and shake, combining the look of traditional roofing materials with the strength and durability of stone-coated steel.

The launch builds on IKO's investment in metal roofing, including the opening last year of its $60 million, 205,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ennis, Texas.

“The launch portfolio gives IKO a foundation to serve customers looking for the distinctive appearance of tile and shake without moving away from the performance characteristics of steel. These three profiles are the first step in expanding IKO's metal roofing offering,” said Vince Carrier, Product Development Manager, IKO North America.

Available across the U.S. and Canada, the launch portfolio gives homeowners, contractors and distributors new design options in a steel roofing system. It includes:



Mediterranean Tile features a low-profile, scalloped design that carries the aesthetic of Old-World clay tile in stone-coated steel.

Farmhouse Shake features the wide profile and textured appearance of hand-split cedar shake, recreated in stone-coated steel with deep shadow lines. Spanish Tile features the sweeping curves and timeless character of Spanish clay tile in stone-coated steel.



“DECRA has nearly 40 years of experience in stone-coated steel roofing, this launch builds on that foundation,” said Scott Campbell, Vice President, Sales, U.S., IKO. “These new profiles combine that experience with IKO's proprietary roofing granules, updated colors and designs that are easier to install. And they're just the beginning of what we're building in metal.”

All IKO Metals roofs have a Class 4 impact-resistance rating, the highest level of impact resistance, a Class A fire rating and are designed to withstand freeze-thaw conditions. They are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty providing warranty coverage and warranted coverage for wind speeds of up to 120 mph and hailstones up to 2.5 inches in diameter. The Lifetime Limited Warranty provides coverage during the original owner's ownership of the single family detached home on which the IKO Metals roof was installed, and is transferable one time to a new owner within the first 20 years after installation. Please see Lifetime Limited Warranty here for full terms, conditions and limitations.

For pictures, see here.

Colors shown are digitally enhanced. Please view physical samples prior to final color selection.

For more information, visit iko.com/na/metals

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

iko.com/na

Contact:

Adam Freill

IKO Metals

...

905-876-5466

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



