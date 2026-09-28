The Outlook For The Desk Edge Power Strip Market Strengthens As Global Demand Continues To Increase

The outlook for the Desk Edge Power Strip Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The outlook for the Desk Edge Power Strip Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for efficient and accessible power solutions is reshaping workspaces worldwide. Among these, desk edge power strips have gained significant attention by offering practical and convenient power management options. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for this niche but rapidly expanding segment.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Desk Edge Power Strip Market

The desk edge power strip market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion in 2026. This represents a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The surge during this period is mainly due to the increasing use of electronic gadgets in offices, the rising trend toward well-organized work settings, greater demand for accessible power outlets, the expansion of home office setups, and a stronger emphasis on improving workspace efficiency.

Download a free sample of the desk edge power strip market report:



Projected Expansion and Market Trends for Desk Edge Power Strips

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust progression, reaching $2.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by rising demand for intelligent workspace accessories, broader adoption of wireless and USB charging technologies, and a growing preference for ergonomic products tailored to office environments. Additionally, commercial office modernization, an increasing need for compact power management solutions, and the popularity of multifunctional power strips with charging features are expected to fuel market expansion. Key trends anticipated over this period include the adoption of space-saving designs, enhanced cable management systems, modular and customizable power solutions, and development of ergonomic office accessories.

What Makes a Desk Edge Power Strip Valuable

A desk edge power strip is designed as a compact, space-efficient power outlet that mounts directly to the edge of a desk. It offers convenient access to power sockets and USB charging ports, reducing cable clutter and eliminating the hassle of reaching under desks for plugs. By allowing multiple electronic devices to be powered and charged easily, it promotes a more organized, comfortable, and productive workspace.

View the full desk edge power strip market report:



Remote Work Adoption as a Prime Growth Driver for Desk Edge Power Strips

One of the most significant factors propelling the desk edge power strip market is the growing adoption of remote work. Remote work arrangements allow employees to perform their duties from outside traditional office settings, relying on digital tools and internet communications to stay connected and productive. Advances in collaboration technology have accelerated this shift, enabling teams to work effectively from diverse locations. Desk edge power strips play a crucial role in remote setups by providing easy-to-reach power and charging options, helping home-based workers maintain neat and efficient workstations. For example, in March 2025, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that 35.5 million people teleworked for pay in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 million from the previous year. This rise in remote employment directly supports demand for desk edge power strips.

The Role of Increasing IoT Adoption in Boosting Market Demand

Another important driver is the expanding use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which require constant power and seamless connectivity. IoT devices-equipped with sensors, software, and networking capabilities-facilitate real-time data collection and communication with minimal human involvement. As organizations increasingly rely on IoT for improving operational efficiency and decision-making, the need for reliable power sources close to devices grows. Desk edge power strips, often featuring multiple outlets and USB ports, cater perfectly to this need by offering dependable power access at the point of use. For instance, in April 2025, Ericsson reported that global IoT connections hit 18.8 billion in 2024 and are forecasted to reach 43.0 billion by 2030, highlighting the escalating demand that supports this market's growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America led the desk edge power strip market, holding the largest regional share due to its advanced commercial infrastructure and widespread technology adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing office modernization efforts, and expanding remote work trends. The market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The outlook for the Desk Edge Power Strip Market strengthens as global demand continues to increase News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 29, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.