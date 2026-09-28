Steelworkers: Eby's Critical Minerals Plan Puts Workers In The Picture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes David Eby and the BC NDP's plan to double B.C.'s critical mineral exports by expanding the port of Prince Rupert and creating more family supporting jobs by processing minerals here at home.

“The world needs the minerals B.C. produces and Steelworkers know what it takes to bring them to market,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.“Our members are seeing major investments firsthand with the mine life extension underway at Highland Valley Copper, the Red Chris mine expansion and plans to strengthen critical minerals processing at Teck's Trail smelter. These are real projects with real stakes for workers and their communities.”

Lunny said the commitments to expand smelting and refining, build the North Coast transmission line with Canadian steel and improve access to world markets offer a chance to keep more jobs and value in B.C.

“Growing the industry also means planning for the people who will do the work,” said Lunny.“We welcome the commitment for union-led training. B.C. needs a workforce plan that identifies how many workers will be needed, what skills they'll require and how they will be trained. Mining workers must be at the table shaping that plan and the training that follows.”

The USW also welcomed Eby's commitment for paid full-time worker representation on mine health and safety committees. The USW has long called for dedicated, full-time, paid, worker-elected safety representatives at major mines. Those representatives must have the authority to stop work when conditions are unsafe.

“With trade uncertainty in major investment decisions ahead, B.C. needs stability coming out of this election in a government prepared to follow through,” said Lunny.“This plan recognizes the opportunity in front of us and the workers needed to deliver it. Steelworkers are ready to help turn these commitments into safer workplaces, more family-supporting union jobs and lasting benefits for B.C.'s economy.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...