PORT OF CHURCHILL AND PORT OF ROTTERDAM HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN TRANSATLANTIC TRADE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Signals a New Northern Gateway for Western Canadian Critical Minerals, Energy and More

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), operator of the Port of Churchill, and the Port of Rotterdam have signed an agreement to attract business and strengthen supply chains linking Western Canada and Europe.

The agreement enables the two ports to work together to develop new trade in critical minerals and energy products, connect Canadian producers with European buyers, and identify opportunities to improve the supply chain from Western Canadian resource projects through Churchill and into European markets.

Europe is actively diversifying its sources of critical minerals, raw materials, and energy to strengthen security of supply. The agreement reflects the opportunity for Canada and the Netherlands to build stronger trade relationships.

The Port of Rotterdam is Europe's largest port and home to more than 3,000 businesses across its industrial complex, serving as a major gateway for critical raw materials and energy. The Port of Churchill has been identified as a transformative national strategy for Canada and is emerging as a Northern trade corridor connecting Western Canada's resources to global markets.

"Canada is building more efficient, resilient transportation corridors that connect our producers to customers around the world,” said the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.“This agreement between the Arctic Gateway Group and the Port of Rotterdam creates an important opportunity to strengthen connections between Western Canadian suppliers and European markets, while building more resilient and competitive supply chains and creating new opportunities for trade."

“The Port of Churchill is open and ready to expand, and this agreement highlights the world of opportunity new partnerships will bring to Manitoba,” said Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation.“New doors are opening for trade and investment, and this MOU builds on the early success of shipping products like critical minerals to new markets and presents new opportunities for Manitoba businesses to grow.”

“The world is taking notice of what we are building in northern Manitoba, and major European ports recognize Churchill's value as a shorter, more economical trade route from Western Canada,” said Chris Avery, President and CEO, Arctic Gateway Group.“With more than 3,000 businesses at the Port of Rotterdam and serving Europe's manufacturing belts, this agreement opens thousands of new doors for us to pursue import and export opportunities and connect Western Canadian resources with one of the world's major industrial markets.”

The Critical Minerals Opportunity

As an immediate next step with the terms of the agreement, AGG and the Port of Rotterdam will bring together mining and critical mineral companies, investors, government representatives and supply-chain partners for a full-day Critical Minerals & Trade Forum in Winnipeg on September 29, 2026. The forum will focus on how Canada and Europe can capitalize on the growing opportunity to build secure critical mineral supply chains, attract investment and develop new trade.

Within the broader agreement, AGG and the Port of Rotterdam will work together to:



Develop resilient and diversified supply chains for critical raw materials needed for industrial development, the energy transition and other strategic uses;

Connect Canadian producers with European customers, industrial partners and end-buyers;

Facilitate new market connections for customers of both ports;

Share expertise on port ecosystems and the attraction of future-oriented industries to Churchill;

Connect shipping, logistics and industrial partners across the two port networks; and Support the development of energy supply chains, including LNG and other strategically important products.

The partnership comes during the most diversified shipping season in the Port of Churchill's history. In 2026, the Port has handled the return of multiple grain exports for the first time since 2020, zinc concentrate, Manitoba-produced potash and multiple northern resupply vessels serving Nunavut communities in Canada's Arctic.

“This partnership is about turning opportunity into trade,” Avery added.“We have more products moving through Churchill, growing interest from Western Canadian producers and increasing attention from international markets. Working with Rotterdam gives us another powerful tool to attract investment, connect producers with buyers and build long-term trade between Western Canada and Europe through the Port of Churchill.”

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that operates the Port of Churchill, Canada's only Northern seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada's Northern Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.

About the Port of Rotterdam

The port of Rotterdam creates significant economic and social value in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region, the Netherlands and Europe through employment and security of supply of energy, food and other products needed in society. Thanks to the favourable location, excellent infrastructure and hinterland connections, the port serves as an important hub for industry and global trade.

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Critical Minerals departing the Port of Churchill for Europe

CONTACT: Brad Hartle Arctic Gateway Group 204-266-8297...