Soulog Launches Soulog Sense, An AI Voice Recorder With Personal Context System That Turns Conversations Into Deliverables









Built for More Than Transcription

Most AI note-takers stop at a summary. Soulog positions its device differently: recordings, notes, screenshots, and uploaded files accumulate into a single knowledge base that becomes more useful as it grows. Soulog Sense is designed to extend beyond transcription and summaries. Recordings can be combined with notes, images, files, and other captured content, while Project Workspace helps keep related information together across sessions for review and analysis.

At just 0.124-inch (3.15mm) thick at the body, Soulog Sense is designed to stay slim in everyday use. Its dual-sided magnetic design attaches to a compatible phone or case on one side while holding a card holder on the other. It charges over USB-C, uses dual AI noise-canceling microphones, and supports more than 50 hours of recording on a full charge without drawing power from the phone.

Capture Without Reaching for an App

Soulog Sense is positioned as more than an AI voice recorder, with its Personal Context System extending the device beyond basic audio capture, the hardware is designed for moments users would otherwise miss. Before the first recording, activate Soulog Sense in the Soulog App. To record, slide the Power Switch up to turn on the device, then slide the Recording Switch up to start and down to stop. During recording, click the Multifunction Button once to highlight an important moment for easy review later.

30-Min Live Rewind adds another option for moments users realize were worth recording after they began. When enabled, press and hold the Multifunction Button for 2 seconds to save up to the previous 30 minutes of audio and continue recording in the same file. Live Rewind is off by default and must first be enabled in the Soulog app. Users are responsible for complying with applicable recording and consent laws.









The workflow extends beyond audio. Soulog APP can bring together recordings, photos, text, files, and webpages, giving users a more complete view of the context surrounding a conversation or idea.

Information capture is multi-format. Photos, whiteboards, sticky notes, slide decks, handwritten notes, PDFs, DOC files, and more can all become part of the same context. Soulog Sense uses multimodal capabilities to process visual materials and associate them with the relevant point in a recording.









After a recording is completed, Soulog can generate transcripts across 120+ languages, with Speaker Recognition and Vocabulary Management, turning conversations into clear, structured AI summaries and actionable insights. Unlimited Transcription is available to Free plan users, with no upgrade required for continued transcription. Select premium features, including 30-Min Live Rewind and Speaker Recognition, are available through the 7-day Pro trial.

Connecting Information Across Separate Conversations

After each recording, Soulog can turn captured content into structured records that surface key decisions, action items, owners, and open questions. For information that builds over time, Personal Context System keeps related recordings and captured content together around a shared topic, making it easier to review information, ask questions, and analyze context across multiple sessions.

Turning Context Into Finished Work

Rather than stopping at transcription, Soulog is designed to extend captured context into downstream work. Through MCP, a compatible AI agent on a user's computer can access available Soulog context to help draft follow-ups, refine proposals, and prepare next steps. Users can review the resulting work, publish a share page in Soulog, and send the link to clients or collaborators through Slack or other messaging apps.









"People do not have an information problem so much as a retrieval problem," said Jane, Marketing Lead at Soulog Inc. "The value is not in the recording itself. It is being able to ask a question several weeks later and get an answer that reflects what was actually said, alongside a photo or screenshot the user saved to Soulog app at the time."

Privacy Positioned as a Product Requirement

Soulog says recordings are encrypted on the device, in transit, and in storage. Recordings and transcripts are not used to train AI models or sold, while registered voice profiles are encrypted and managed by the user. Permission should be obtained before registering another person's voice.









Cloud sync is off by default, and users can choose when to sync, export, or delete their information.

Availability details and launch notifications for Soulog Sense are published at . Soulog Sense supports transcription across more than 120 languages, with outputs exportable in open formats at any time.

About Soulog Inc.

Soulog Inc. builds hardware and software that help users capture, organize, retrieve, and turn personal context into usable outputs. The company's first product, Soulog Sense Note, combines ultra-portable capture hardware with Soulog APP to organize information into projects and generate documents from accumulated context. The company operates from Dover, Delaware.

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