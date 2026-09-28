Decarbon Tokyo 2026 Brings Global Carbon Markets, Industrial Decarbonization And Carbon Removal To Japan

400+ decision-makers expected in Tokyo from 1–3 December as Japan advances GX implementation, carbon markets and carbon removal

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeCarbon Tokyo 2026 is set to welcome 400+ decision-makers from Japan and international markets at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel from 1–3 December 2026, connecting industrial decarbonization, evolving carbon markets and the rapidly developing carbon-removal economy.As Japan's GX-ETS moves into implementation, industrial investment, carbon pricing, compliance and carbon procurement are becoming increasingly interconnected. At the same time, developments in Article 6, corporate climate standards and carbon-removal markets are creating new opportunities for international organizations looking to engage with Japan and the wider Asian market.Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), DeCarbon Tokyo 2026 structures this transition around three themes: REDUCE → REGULATE → REMOVE.Three Days Across the Carbon TransitionDay 1 | REDUCE focuses on Industrial Decarbonization, Energy Transition & Carbon Management, covering clean energy and electrification, green steel, carbon management and transition finance. Dedicated afternoon tracks will examine Industrial Carbon Management: CCS, Infrastructure & Decarbonization, and Powering the AI Economy: Data Centre Decarbonization & Low-Carbon Energy, co-organized with Arthur D. Little.Day 2 | REGULATE turns to Carbon Markets, Compliance & Procurement, connecting Japan's GX-ETS with carbon pricing, JCM and Article 6, voluntary and compliance markets, corporate climate standards, carbon procurement and the question of who pays the green premium.Day 3 | REMOVE focuses on Carbon Removals, Nature-Based Solutions & Procurement Pathways. Dedicated tracks on Nature-Based Carbon Solutions and Durable Carbon Removal will examine procurement, integrity, MRV, finance and commercial scale across nature-based projects and technologies including biochar, BECCS, direct air capture, enhanced rock weathering and marine CDR.Connecting Global Expertise with Japan's Carbon TransitionConfirmed contributors span Japanese and international organizations including Tokyo Gas, Japan Iron and Steel Federation, INPEX, Nippon Paper Industries, Tokio Marine & Nichido, Relae (formerly Carbon Direct), The Nature Conservancy, Verra, Cascade Climate, CDR, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Carbon Business Council, among others.DeCarbon Tokyo 2026 is supported by Carbon Removal Partners as Carbon Markets Development Partner, SMBC as GX Transition & Finance Partner, Carbon Direct as Strategy Partner, and Sylvera as Carbon Market Intelligence Partner, with more partners to be announced in the coming weeks.Bringing More Japanese Corporate Buyers into the MarketA key new initiative for 2026 is the Corporate Carbon Strategy Primer Forum: From Carbon Credits to Removal Procurement Readiness, a closed-door morning program on 2 December, co-organized with the Japan CDR Coalition.Designed specifically for Japanese companies, the Forum will build practical understanding of carbon credits and removals, covering procurement strategy, due diligence, MRV, contracting and different procurement models.The Forum forms part of a wider effort to bring more Japanese corporate buyers and major emitters into DeCarbon Tokyo, creating greater opportunities for international project developers, technology providers, carbon-market participants, investors and solution providers to engage directly with Japanese businesses.Connect with Japan's Carbon Market in TokyoFor international participants, DeCarbon Tokyo 2026 provides a platform to understand how Japan's carbon transition is developing, build relationships with Japanese corporates and explore opportunities across industrial decarbonization, CCS, clean energy, carbon markets, Article 6, nature-based solutions and durable carbon removal.View the latest agenda and conference details atDelegate & Exhibition enquiries:...Speaking, Sponsorship & Partnership enquiries:...

Grace Oh

Centre for Management Technology

+65 6346 9147

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DeCarbon Tokyo 2026 Brings Global Carbon Markets, Industrial Decarbonization and Carbon Removal to Japan News Provided By Centre for Management Technology September 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management, World & Regional



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