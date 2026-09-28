SLEEPLESS At Motion Fitness Sets $200K Goal For Mobile Mammograms With 24 Hour Treadmill Challenege

As Ryan Beckmann attempts 24 hours on a treadmill at Motion Fitness in Costa Mesa, supporters from can join SLEEPLESS to help raise $200K for mobile mammograms.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SLEEPLESS, a 24-hour breast cancer fundraiser at the new Motion Fitness location in Costa Mesa, aims to raise $200,000 for mobile mammograms. HeroPicks founder Ryan Beckmann will attempt to run on a treadmill for the full 24 hours, while inviting others to move alongside him for whatever time or distance they can.Motion Fitness will host the event at 250 Fischer Ave., Costa Mesa, with 12 treadmills available for participants to run or walk. Supporters can reserve a treadmill spot, sponsor an hour of Beckmann's attempt, or participate remotely from a gym, a track, or another location.The fundraiser is focused on expanding access to breast cancer screening through mobile mammography. Its $200,000 goal gives individuals, teams, gyms, and run clubs a shared cause to rally around, whether they join in Costa Mesa or from elsewhere.“I know what pain feels like, and I know what it's like to feel alone in it,” said Beckmann.“If spending 24 hours on a treadmill helps bring people together, shine a light on this cause, and raise money for mobile mammograms, then I'm in. You don't need to do all 24 hours with me. Come run beside me for a little while, sponsor an hour, or join us from wherever you are.”Beckmann previously completed Merrill's Mile, running 100 miles around a one-mile track with limited training. He expects the treadmill attempt to bring a different challenge. Before SLEEPLESS, he plans to join run clubs across Orange County and Los Angeles and invites clubs to get involved.Participants can walk for 20 minutes, run for an hour, fill a treadmill spot with a team, or organize their own effort remotely. Donations and participation through the HeroPicks fundraiser will support the same $200,000 goal.“Our hope is that people see 24 hours and ask themselves what they can do,” Shane Earn HeroPicks Co-Founder said.“Every spot filled, every hour sponsored, and every person who shares this gives the cause more momentum.”Event detailsDate and time: October 16th 6:00AMLocation: Motion Fitness, 250 Fischer Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92626Ways to participate: Reserve a treadmill spot, sponsor an hour, join remotely, or donateFundraising goal: $200,000 for mobile mammogramsFundraiser and registration:Media, sponsorship, vendor, and participant inquiries:Shane Earn...+1 (949) 283-8394

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SLEEPLESS at Motion Fitness Sets $200k Goal for Mobile Mammograms with 24 Hour Treadmill Challenege News Provided By Hero picks September 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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