After Trump-Xi Summit, Nvidia RTX PRO 5500 Gains Export Prospects

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing may let its technology giants buy more Nvidia high-end chips, giving the US chip designer a fresh foothold in China and keeping Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) developers tied to its software after months of stalled trade.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has asked major domestic companies, including ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent, to disclose their plans to purchase Nvidia's RTX PRO 5500 processors, The Information reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news follows a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Washington on September 23-25. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was among the 134 guests at a White House state dinner that Trump hosted for Xi.

According to the report, ByteDance alone is considering buying about one million RTX PRO 5500 chips. Nvidia plans to start shipping the chips to China in late December at roughly 500,000 units per quarter.

The RTX PRO line has been part of Nvidia's China strategy for more than a year. In July 2025, after meeting Trump in Washington and officials in Beijing, Huang announced a new, fully compliant RTX PRO graphics processing unit (GPU) for China, which Nvidia said was ideal for digital twin AI in smart factories and logistics.

“General-purpose, open-source research and foundation models are the backbone of AI innovation. We believe that every civil model should run best on the US technology stack, encouraging nations worldwide to choose America,” Huang told reporters in Washington at the time.

Nvidia officially launched the RTX PRO 5500 on September 14 this year. The workstation card is powered by a GB202 graphics processor with 21,760 cores, matching the consumer GeForce RTX 5090, and carries 84 gigabytes of memory.

The RTX PRO 5500 is essentially a top-tier gaming card with its memory pushed to the extreme, allowing a company to run open-source AI models on its own servers for inference, but not for training new models. Training builds an AI model by feeding it vast amounts of data, while inference uses a finished model to answer queries.