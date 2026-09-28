RAF Fairford Big-Scale Attack Try Represents Serious Threat To US

MENAFN - Asia Times) The British Police say that the five men arrested in connection with a suspected bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford are all British nationals. Nothing has yet been said officially about who was behind the plot.

The risk to US assets and personnel in the UK remains extremely high.

United Kingdom police are releasing the five terror suspects on bail.

We don't yet have the names of those arrested or their family background and history. The five are young men in their early twenties.

The five men all come from the London area.

The woman eyewitness who called the police using the 999 emergency service says that there were more than five individuals that emerged from the three vans.

No explanation is yet available from the local police about the possibility of other suspects, although the police gave assurances that there was no further danger. Gloucestershire Police assured residents that the situation was contained and that there was believed to be no ongoing, wider threat to the immediate public. No investigation seems to be underway to track down others possibly involved.

The vans allegedly contained explosives and chemicals. Those arrested were said to be wearing suicide vests which is why photos from the scene show them apprehended with shirts off.

We do not yet have a clear idea of what was in the vans. The area around the vans was cordoned off, and police used a bomb disposal robot. Large black barrels appeared to be scattered around and near the three white vans.