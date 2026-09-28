J&K Extends Old Pension Scheme Benefit To Pre-2009 Recruits

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees appointed against posts advertised or notified before December 24, 2009, but who subsequently joined government service under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

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The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers and formalised through a government order issued on Monday.

Under the order, eligible employees have been given a one-time option to switch from the NPS to the OPS. They must exercise the option through the proper channel within three months from the date of issuance of the order.

The government has clarified that the option, once exercised, will be final and cannot be withdrawn.

Employees who fail to exercise the option within the stipulated three-month period will continue to remain covered under the NPS.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of employees whose posts had been advertised or notified before the introduction of the NPS but who joined government service later and were consequently brought under the new pension framework.

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The order provides such employees an opportunity to opt for the pension scheme applicable under the OPS, subject to the conditions and provisions laid down by the government.