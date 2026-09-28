Fresh Snowfall In Gulmarg, Rain Lashes J&K Parts

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fresh snowfall was recorded over the Affarwat peak in Gulmarg on Monday as light rain and thundershowers lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing a brief spell of cooler weather across the Union Territory.

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The fresh snow over the higher reaches of Gulmarg added to the wintry appearance of the popular tourist resort, while rainfall was reported from several areas across J&K.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the weather remained generally cloudy, with light rain and thundershowers at many places during the day.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8°C and a minimum of 5.5°C, with the minimum being the lowest of the season so far and 1.4°C below normal.

In Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8°C and a minimum of 11.5°C, while Pahalgam recorded 24.8°C and 7°C, respectively.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4°C.

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Batote received 1.4 mm of rainfall and Bhaderwah 6.2 mm during the past 24 hours, while the highest rainfall of 16.5 mm was recorded at ARG Bakore.

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The Meteorological Centre has forecast generally dry weather from September 29 to October 3.

From October 4 to 6, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain, light snowfall over higher reaches, thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.

Similar conditions are likely on October 9 and 10, while October 7 and 8 are expected to remain largely dry.

The weather department has advised farmers to continue harvesting apples, paddy and other crops and ensure safe storage of the harvested produce.