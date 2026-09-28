MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Blank Label Team Launches Global Partner Program

September 28, 2026 1:25 PM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Blank Label Team, a global influencer-marketing agency founded in 2021 by Ante Cetinic and Ignas Gee, launched its Global Partner Program, a new structure under which the agency takes on exactly one brand at a time for a multi-year, full-scale market expansion.







Ante Cetinic and Ignas Gee

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Under the program, a selected partner moves through three phases over the course of the engagement. An initial phase tests creative formats across a market to identify what actually converts local audiences. A scaling phase then adds local relationships and affiliate partnerships to extend what is already working. A final phase shifts focus to establishing the brand as the recognized name in its category in that market. The agency said each phase typically runs for several months to a year, depending on the market, with the full engagement structured as a multi-year commitment rather than a fixed-length campaign.

"If you're thinking about influencer marketing as a campaign, you've already lost," said Gee, co-founder of Blank Label Team, describing the reasoning behind formalizing the approach into a named program.

The launch draws on the founders' operating history. The pair were part of the core team that scaled a global beauty-tech brand from zero to a peak of about $500 million a year across 74 countries, with nearly every market posting double- to triple-digit annual growth in revenue and profit year over year, and only a handful of markets landing at breakeven. Before that, one of the founders took another consumer brand from a standing start to about $150 million in revenue, growing sales 100% year over year while expanding from China and Russia into Brazil.

Co-founder Ante Cetinic, who built the attribution model the agency uses to measure results, said the same system now underpins every engagement run through the Global Partner Program: it merges creator activity with sales data and country-level performance to track whether content is generating real demand rather than surface-level reach, watching for movement in branded search interest and how closely sales spikes line up with content launches.

The program also formalizes how the agency works with creators, signing them to contracts of 12 months or longer with multiple pieces of content each, rather than one-off sponsored posts, on the premise that repeated, unscripted mentions build more trust over time than a single paid placement. Every piece of content produced under the program is scored internally, with the agency treating the rare, compounding placement, the kind that keeps generating interest years after it publishes, as the target outcome.

A partner is selected for the program based on its stage of growth, its budget for a multi-year commitment, and its readiness to build a long-term, story-driven presence rather than run short-term activations. The agency said it is now evaluating candidates for the program's first placement from within its existing network, with the engagement expected to begin later this year.

About Blank Label Team

Blank Label Team is a global influencer-marketing agency founded in 2021 by Ante Cetinic and Ignas Gee, built on Social Proof Marketing and a custom attribution model.

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Source: PRNews OU