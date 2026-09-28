'Magyar': Ukrainian Engineers Successfully Test Jet-Powered Countermeasures Against Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said this in an interview with The Telegraph.

Brovdi said that jet-powered Shaheds represented a capability that the Ukrainian side had not yet fully countered. However, he explained that Ukraine was no longer merely developing countermeasures, as Ukrainian engineers working closely with military personnel on the front line had already developed the first systems and successfully tested them, with several jet-powered Shaheds being intercepted.

According to Brovdi, technological warfare regularly involved periods in which one side gained a new technological advantage, while the other side typically developed countermeasures within several weeks or months. He added that it was therefore only a matter of time before the challenge posed by jet-powered Shaheds was overcome.

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Brovdi stressed that every new technological challenge motivates Ukrainian engineers to seek countermeasures. One of the advantages of Ukraine's technology sector, he noted, is the close proximity of engineers to the front line.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's air defense forces are currently intercepting 55% of Russian jet-powered Shahed drones.