MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Russian-language service of the BBC reported this, citing a statement by the region's acting governor, Yegor Kovalchuk.

According to Kovalchuk, the attack occurred on the Dyatkovo–Lyudinovo railway section. Ten train cars derailed, and no one was injured. The regional governor did not specify what type of train was involved.

Kovalchuk's statement suggests that this was one of three railway incidents reported in Bryansk region over the past 24 hours as a result of drone attacks.

It was reported that in Unechsky district, 18 empty gondola cars derailed following a UAV strike. No casualties were reported.

Crimea is 100% within the strike range of Ukrainian forces -- Pletenchuk

Another attack, which damaged railway tracks, occurred in Navlinsky district. Kovalchuk said that train traffic was not disrupted and there were no casualties.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck two defense plants in Russia's Tula and Voronezh regions, oil facilities in Krasnodar Krai, and a target in the Black Sea. He also said that in the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces had“acted directly against the occupation forces.”

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