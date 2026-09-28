Multi-Channel Synchronous Temperature And Humidity Acquisition: HSIN9100 Field Temperature And Humidity Calibrator Supports Yuhua Testing's Calibration Business.

Recently, Heilongjiang Yuhua Testing Technology Co., Ltd. completed the procurement and deployment of the HSIN9100 Field Temperature and Humidity Calibrator from Hengsheng Weiye. The new high-precision metrology instrument adds advanced capability to the company's laboratory temperature-field testing and environmental test equipment calibration services, further strengthening its laboratory testing capacity and improving the reliability of thermal-environment test data.

Headquartered in Harbin, Heilongjiang Yuhua Testing Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional institution specializing in inspection, testing, and metrology technical services. It provides standardized, traceable calibration and testing services to customers across Northeast China. As its business has expanded, the laboratory's demand has continued to grow for equipment capable of multi-channel synchronous temperature and humidity acquisition, temperature-field uniformity assessment, and deviation evaluation. After multiple rounds of selection and comparison, the company selected the HSIN9100 Field Temperature and Humidity Calibrator from Hengsheng Weiye.

The HSIN9100 Field Temperature and Humidity Calibrator is a metrology-grade multi-channel acquisition instrument independently developed by Hengsheng Weiye. It comes standard with 24 temperature channels and 4 humidity channels, with the humidity channels expandable to 6. It supports Pt100 RTDs, thermocouples, and other sensors, and offers temperature resolution up to 0.01°C. The instrument is suitable for temperature-field calibration of environmental chambers, constant temperature and humidity chambers, high-low Temperature Test Chamber s, refrigerators, cold storage rooms, and other equipment.

The device features large-capacity onboard local storage, enabling on-site acquisition and real-time display without connecting to a computer, greatly simplifying temperature and humidity verification workflows and improving batch testing efficiency. It can connect to a computer in real time via an RS232 port for performance testing of environmental test equipment, including temperature deviation, temperature uniformity, temperature fluctuation, relative humidity deviation, relative humidity uniformity, and relative humidity fluctuation. It generates original records compliant with calibration specifications and automatically performs reference-junction compensation and correction of sensor verification data. Its portable chassis design supports both fixed laboratory use and on-site field calibration, making it highly suitable for the flexible operations of third-party testing institutions.

The delivery of this equipment will help Yuhua Testing efficiently complete tests such as temperature-field uniformity, temperature deviation, and fluctuation for temperature and humidity environmental test equipment, ensuring accurate and traceable test data and supporting the standardized development of the institution's inspection and testing business.

In the future, Beijing Hengsheng Weiye will continue to deepen its presence in the thermal metrology field, providing complete solutions for temperature and humidity calibration and pressure calibration to third-party metrology institutes, testing companies, and manufacturing laboratories.

About Us

Beijing Hengsheng Weiye Technology (HSIN) is a specialized in process calibration tools. We are dedicated to designing, manufacturing and delivering the best quality portable test equipments and handheld calibrators for process and calibration industries. With more than 10 years production capacity, HSIN mainly products are automated pressure calibrators, digital pressure test guages, digital pressure calibrators, pressure test and calibration pumps, and multifunction process calibrators.