MUTAI CMTW1 Intelligent Air Circuit Breaker For Reliable Power Distribution

As modern power distribution systems demand higher capacity, greater reliability, and more intelligent control, advanced circuit protection has become essential. Mutai Electric Group's CMTW1 Series Intelligent Air Circuit Breaker (ACB) is designed to provide reliable protection, switching, and intelligent management for demanding low-voltage distribution networks.

What Is an Air Circuit Breaker?

An Air Circuit Breaker (ACB) is a high-capacity circuit breaker that uses air as the arc-extinguishing medium. It is primarily installed in low-voltage distribution systems to control and protect major power circuits.

When an electrical fault occurs, such as overload, short circuit, undervoltage, or ground fault, the ACB can quickly interrupt the circuit to help protect electrical equipment and maintain system safety.

ACBs are commonly used as main incoming breakers, busbar protection devices, and feeder breakers in large electrical distribution systems.

Introducing the Mutai CMTW1 Series

The CMTW1 Series Intelligent ACB is suitable for AC 50/60Hz distribution networks with rated operating voltages of 400V and 690V and rated currents from 200A to 6300A.

The series combines high-capacity circuit protection with an intelligent controller, providing comprehensive protection and control functions for applications where power reliability and selective protection are important.

Key Technical Specifications



Rated current: 200A–6300A

Rated operating voltage: AC 400V / 690V

Rated insulation voltage: 1000V

Rated impulse withstand voltage: 12kV

Poles: 3P / 4P

Ultimate breaking capacity: up to 120kA at 400V

Service breaking capacity: up to 100kA at 400V

Short-time withstand current: up to 100kA / 1s

Total breaking time: 25–30ms Closing time: ≤60ms

Different frame sizes are available, including 2000A, 3200A, 4000A, and 6300A, providing flexibility for different power distribution requirements.

Intelligent Protection & Communication

The CMTW1 ACB features an intelligent controller with comprehensive protection functions, including:



Overload protection

Short-circuit protection

Undervoltage protection

Ground-fault protection

Leakage protection with the corresponding current transformer and intelligent controller

Undervoltage reclosing protection

Electromagnetic interference protection for photovoltaic systems Environmental interference protection

For applications requiring intelligent communication, 2H and 3H intelligent controllers are equipped with communication interfaces. They can connect to fieldbus systems and support four remote functions:

Remote measurement · Remote adjustment · Remote control · Remote communication

This makes the CMTW1 suitable for power distribution systems requiring higher levels of automation and intelligent management.

Built for Demanding Applications

The CMTW1 Series is designed for environments where stable power supply and dependable protection are critical. It can be used in:



Industrial power distribution

Commercial buildings

Manufacturing facilities

Data and infrastructure projects

Photovoltaic and renewable energy systems

Main distribution panels Large-scale power distribution networks

The ACB can also be used for motor protection in applicable 400V AC systems for motors with rated currents of 1000A and below, providing overload, short-circuit, undervoltage, and ground-fault protection.

Reliable Design for Long-Term Operation

The CMTW1 Series offers a combination of high breaking capacity, intelligent protection, communication capability, and long mechanical service life. Depending on the model and maintenance condition, the mechanical life can reach up to 10,000 operations, while electrical life reaches up to 1,000 operations.

The product is designed for installation environments with an altitude of up to 2000m, pollution degree 3, and ambient temperatures from -5°C to +40°C.

The CMTW1 Series complies with relevant standards including IEC 60947-1, IEC 60947-2, IEC 60947-4-1, GB/T 14048.1, GB/T 14048.2, GB/T 14048.4, GB/T 2421.1, and GB/T 14597. The product also carries China's compulsory CCC certification.

Intelligent Protection for Modern Power Distribution

With high current capacity, comprehensive protection, intelligent communication, and flexible configuration, the Mutai CMTW1 Intelligent ACB is designed to help customers build safer, more reliable, and more intelligent low-voltage power distribution systems.

About us

Mutai Electric Group was established in 2012, with standard workshop of over 20,000 square meters which located in Liushi, the capital of China Electrical Appliance. Mutai Electric has been focusing on the manufacture, research, development of low-voltage electrical products more than 10 years. The Company has more than 300 employees, including 20 professional and technical engineers. The main products of MUTAI included MCB, MCCB, ACB, RCBO, RCCB, ATS, Contactor. The products are professional & widely used in building, residence, industrial applications, electric power transmission.