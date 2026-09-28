Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)
The Complaint alleges that Doximity claimed that the Company's Newsfeed was its“biggest revenue driver.” The Complaint alleges that Defendants claimed that the Company's growth was“led by our Newsfeed” and told investors that the Newsfeed was consistently“reach[ing] new highs,” with“an all-time record of quarterly active prescribers and double-digit growth in the number of articles read or tapped.” The Complaint further alleges that Doximity touted its“deep engagement,” assuring investors that it does not“bombard physicians with ads and messages in hopes of getting lucky” and that“[Doximity does not] have an e-newsletter product.”
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Doximity should contact the Firm prior to the November 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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