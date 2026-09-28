Belite Bio Announces Oral Presentations At Two Upcoming Medical Conferences
EIS Presentation Details
Session: EURETINA Innovation Spotlight – Inherited and Rare Retinal Diseases
Title: Belite Bio Company Overview
Presenter: Hendrik Scholl, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Belite Bio
Date and Time: September 30, 2026, 2:28 – 3:06 p.m. CEST
Location: Vienna Congress & Convention Center, Room 1/Hall A
Euretina Presentation Details
Session: EURETINA Free Paper 47 - Inherited Retinal Disease
Title: Topline Results from the Phase 3 DRAGON Study of Tinlarebant for Adolescent Stargardt Disease
Presenter: Michel Michaelides, M.D., Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, London, United Kingdom
Date and Time: October 4, 2026, 1:20 – 1:27 p.m. CEST
Location: Vienna Congress & Convention Center, Free Paper Forum 2
About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)
Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and also contribute to disease progression in geographic atrophy (GA), or advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Switzerland, and Sakigake Designation in Japan for the treatment of STGD1.
About Stargardt Disease
STGD1 is the most common inherited macular dystrophy in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of high-resolution retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no approved treatments for STGD1.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio's lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the Company's new drug application for tinlarebant for the treatment of STGD1 was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with priority review, in August 2026. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of February 12, 2027. Tinlarebant is also currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at .
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