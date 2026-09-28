JJ Becker's 'Team Is A Verb' Offers An Experience-Driven Framework For Managers Leading Under Pressure

Team Is a Verb by JJ Becker

ROXBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Workplace leadership takes on a different meaning when holiday demand surges, equipment fails, experienced employees disengage, or new hires struggle under pressure. Drawing on more than 25 years in high-volume operations, JJ Becker addresses those realities in Team Is a Verb: A Unified Management Theory, published September 17, 2026. The book gives retail managers, supervisors, business owners, and operational leaders a structured system for developing teams that can respond effectively to changing conditions.AvailabilityTeam Is a Verb: A Unified Management Theory is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon:A Management System Built on the FloorJJ's career began at age 14 as a dishwasher. He went on to lead operations ranging from three-person businesses to supermarket environments generating approximately $50 million in revenue and employing 300 people. That experience exposed him to the immediate nature of frontline management. Decisions often have to be made while customers are waiting, production is moving, employees need direction, and unforeseen problems demand attention.Team Is a Verb turns these experiences into a management framework designed for active workplaces. Its central idea is that a team exists through continued action. Job titles establish responsibility, while daily behavior determines whether people can coordinate, adapt, and perform together.“The floor does not care about your organizational chart,” said JJ, author of Team Is a Verb: A Unified Management Theory.“Leadership becomes real through the actions people take when the pressure rises, the plan changes, and the team needs direction.”Four Pillars Form a Unified Management TheoryThe book introduces the Unified Management Theory, also called Kinesegrity. The framework synthesizes concepts from 37 theorists into a single system organized around Four Pillars: strategy, systems thinking, human psychology, and Quantum Management Theory. These pillars draw from ideas associated with Sun Tzu, W. Edwards Deming, Dale Carnegie, and other contributors to leadership and organizational thought. Together, they help managers evaluate how people, processes, expectations, and workplace conditions influence performance.The framework gives leaders a consistent way to examine a situation before responding. It can be applied when teams face resistance to change, declining engagement, unclear priorities, uneven accountability, or repeated operational breakdowns.Seventeen Buttresses Address Frontline ChallengesThe book integrates the Four Pillars with The Seventeen Buttresses. Each one focuses on a recurring management challenge and offers a method for identifying the underlying pattern, evaluating contributing factors, and selecting a practical response. The book explores recognizable situations, including a veteran employee who has disengaged, a capable new hire beginning to freeze under pressure, and a meeting that produces discussion without creating follow-through. A Thanksgiving Eve crisis at a family marketplace provides the narrative foundation for the book. When a table holding 200 pies collapses during the holiday rush, five employees organize themselves, restore production, and keep the operation moving. JJ uses the event to explain the Swarm, a coordinated team response supported by awareness, preparation, trust, and shared responsibility.Combining personal experience with field-based management guidance, Team Is a Verb is intended for people who have been given leadership responsibility and need a usable system for handling the demands that follow. Here is a recent article published about the book.About JJ BeckerJJ has more than 25 years of experience in retail and food service operations. His leadership background ranges from small teams to high-volume supermarket operations with hundreds of employees. He developed the Unified Management Theory to bring established management ideas and frontline experience into one practical framework.

JJ Becker

Author of Team Is a Verb

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JJ Becker's 'Team Is a Verb' Offers an Experience-Driven Framework for Managers Leading Under Pressure News Provided By XLIM September 28, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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