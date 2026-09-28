Intercognix Introduces A New Frontier For Discovery Between Fields Of Knowledge

Intercognix by Jay Gontu

As AI makes large bodies of knowledge computationally comparable, Intercognix focuses attention on candidate insights that may exist between disciplines.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Humanity may already possess the raw material for discoveries no one has made - not necessarily beyond the frontier of knowledge, but between fields that have rarely been examined together.That is the premise behind Intercognix, a concept introduced by Chicago-area technology professional and author Jay Gontu to describe candidate insights that emerge from previously unrecognized relationships among independently known things.Human knowledge is organized into specialties. Findings in one discipline can remain disconnected from relevant findings in another simply because the two bodies of literature rarely interact.The idea has historical precedent. In 1986, information scientist Don R. Swanson published work connecting previously separate medical literatures on fish oil and Raynaud's syndrome, describing the broader phenomenon as“undiscovered public knowledge.” His work demonstrated how potentially meaningful relationships can remain hidden even when the underlying facts are already publicly available.Intercognix brings that observation into the age of artificial intelligence.Modern AI systems can represent and compare concepts across very large bodies of text, making it increasingly practical to examine relationships across disciplines at a scale that would be difficult for any individual researcher to approach manually.“Every question we ask a machine is limited by what we can already imagine,” said Gontu.“We have built extraordinary systems for answering questions. The harder frontier is discovering the questions nobody has thought to ask - and that is where these unrecognized connections may be hiding.”The term Intercognix combines“inter,” meaning between;“cogni,” referring to knowing; and“X,” representing the unknown.Gontu defines an Intercognix candidate as an insight discoverable through previously unrecognized relationships among independently known things.The emphasis is on the word“candidate.” A computationally identified relationship between two fields is not itself a discovery. It must withstand prior-art review, domain-expert scrutiny and, where appropriate, empirical testing. Many candidate connections may ultimately prove unimportant or incorrect. The value lies in identifying those that warrant deeper investigation.“The science on each side is often already done,” said Gontu.“What remains is the bridge - and building a bridge is a smaller ask than building both shores.”Intercognix is being introduced publicly as a new frontier of discovery while the work around how that frontier can be explored systematically continues to develop. The broader aim is to encourage researchers, students, technologists and domain experts to look beyond traditional disciplinary boundaries and examine potentially meaningful relationships between established bodies of knowledge. Here is a recent article published about Intercognix.The concept and continuing work around Intercognix are available at Intercognix.ABOUT JAY GONTUJay Gontu is a technology professional based in the Chicago area and the author of Close Your Eyes to See, a work of philosophical nonfiction. Through Intercognix, he has introduced the concept of the unknown between the known - the possibility that meaningful new insights may exist in relationships between independently established bodies of knowledge. He continues to develop the work around how this frontier can be explored systematically.For more information or to connect with Jay Gontu, visit

Jay Gontu

Founder of Intercognix

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Intercognix Introduces a New Frontier for Discovery Between Fields of Knowledge News Provided By XLIM September 28, 2026, 23:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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