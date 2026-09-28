Brooklyn's Go-To Public Adjuster, Republic Claims Associates, Expands Its National Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm founded in 1989 has represented Brooklyn property owners for decades and reports more than $1 billion recovered in insurance claims nationwide

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Claims Associates, a Public Adjuster Brooklyn NY property owners have relied on for years, is expanding its licensing footprint while continuing to represent Brooklyn homeowners and business owners in property insurance claims. The firm, founded in 1989 and led by President Frank Rivela, has recently added licenses in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Vermont, Maryland, and Florida, building on a presence that already spans New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.







Republic Claims Associates provide public adjusting representation for Brooklyn residents to help commercial property owners recover from severe fire damage.

Rivela has spent 43 years in the insurance industry and holds the Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) designation, a distinction held by roughly 120 adjusters worldwide. Republic Claims Associates reports having recovered more than $1 billion in claims for policyholders over the course of its history.

"Brooklyn property owners deal with older buildings, dense construction, and insurance companies that don't make the process easy," Rivela said. "That's the same standard we bring to every new area we serve. Whether it's Brooklyn or one of our newly licensed states, our clients get an adjuster who already knows the policy better than the carrier does."

A Track Record With Brooklyn as a Testament

Republic Claims Associates, also known as Adjusters On Call, works exclusively for policyholders, not insurance companies, representing residential, commercial, institutional, and nonprofit property owners in claims involving fire, smoke, water, windstorm, flood, hurricane, burglary, and vandalism damage. The firm does not handle automobile claims.

Brooklyn is one clear example of that approach in action. The borough's mix of aging brownstones, multifamily buildings, and coastal exposure produces claims that carriers routinely undervalue or dispute, and Republic Claims Associates' public adjuster services in Brookly have spent years documenting the full scope of that damage, reviewing policy language line by line, and negotiating directly with carriers on behalf of Brooklyn property owners. That experience, handling dense, older housing stock and complex multifamily claims, is the same skill set the firm is now bringing to its newly licensed states.

The firm is an accredited member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) and keeps attorneys, accountants, and a licensed real estate broker on staff to support claims involving business interruption, loss of rents, or temporary relocation needs.

How the Claims Process Works

When a property owner files a claim, the insurance company sends its own adjuster to assess the damage, an adjuster who works for the carrier, not the policyholder. Republic Claims Associates represents the other side of that process. The firm's adjusters inspect the property, document losses in detail, calculate building and contents estimates, and prepare the claim before presenting it to the carrier.

From there, the firm negotiates directly with the insurance company on the policyholder's behalf, pushing back on lowball estimates, delays, or denials. For business owners, that can include working alongside an in-house claims team to calculate business income losses and minimize the disruption a claim causes to daily operations. For homeowners, it can mean securing coverage for temporary housing while repairs are underway. Republic Claims Associates offers a free evaluation before a claim is filed, so property owners can find out what their policy actually covers before committing to the process.

What Sets Republic Claims Associates Apart in Brooklyn

Most public adjusting firms bring in outside attorneys, accountants, or real estate brokers only when a claim gets complicated. Republic Claims Associates keeps those professionals in-house, which matters most in a market like Brooklyn, where multifamily buildings and older housing stock routinely produce claims that touch on all three at once: legal disputes over policy language, business income losses for landlords, and temporary relocation for displaced tenants.

That structure, combined with Rivela's SPPA designation and 43 years in the industry, is what has let the firm handle Brooklyn's most complicated claims without having to outsource pieces of the process. It is also the basis for the firm's standing in the borough: a public adjuster is only as effective as the resources it can bring to a negotiation, and Republic Claims Associates has spent decades building those resources around the specific kinds of claims Brooklyn property owners actually file. That same infrastructure now extends to the firm's newly licensed states, giving property owners there access to a claims process shaped by one of the country's toughest insurance markets.

National Growth, Built on a Local Standard

The new licenses in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Vermont, Maryland, and Florida extend a network that already includes affiliate offices across the country for catastrophe response. Republic Claims Associates says the expansion carries forward the same standard the firm built in Brooklyn and across the New York metro area, which remains a core part of its client base.

Adding these five license markets means property owners facing hurricane, flood, or storm damage in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast now have direct access to a firm with decades of claims experience in one of the country's most complex insurance markets: New York City. The firm's affiliate network extends that reach further, allowing it to respond to large-scale catastrophe claims nationwide when local demand spikes after a major weather event.

Property owners in Brooklyn, or in any of the firm's newly licensed states, dealing with an active or upcoming insurance claim can reach Republic Claims Associate for a free claim evaluation.

About Republic Claims Associates

Republic Claims Associates, Inc., also known as Adjusters On Call, is a licensed public adjusting firm founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA. The firm represents policyholders exclusively in first-party property insurance claims and is an accredited member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.







Republic Claims represents flood victims throughout the entire adjustment process, ensuring hidden moisture, structural dampness, and contents loss are fully accounted for in the claim payout.

About Republic Claims Associates

When it comes to maximizing your recovery, Adjusters On CallTM Republic Claims brings the experience and expertise to ensure our clients receive the maximum settlement legally available. With offices and affiliates in 47 states, we assist clients nationwide, from New York to California. We stand behind our work with a Guaranteed Settlement Satisfaction promise. Already received an offer from your insurance company? Let us review it to make sure you're being properly compensated.

Press Inquiries

Republic Claims Associates Inc.

adjusters [at] rcaclaims.com

(718) 948-4308



6386 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309