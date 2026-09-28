Record-Breaking $7.3 Million Returned To Locals: Hope House Guelph Calls For Volunteers To Continue Vital Tax Support

Tax Clinic Co-ordinator with a Community Member

Supported by a $264,000 national grant, the local organization holds upcoming info sessions to expand year-round financial support.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a record-breaking tax season that returned over $7 million in refunds and benefits to local low-income households, Hope House Guelph Community Food Centre is calling on individuals to help keep this vital service running by joining their upcoming volunteer team. Roles are available to help with preparing simple taxes and as a greeter.

This expansion is supported through the Resilient Futures project, a $60 million national initiative funded by the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program (Children and Families) in partnership with Prosper Canada, who is committed to raising an additional $12 million to expand free financial help nationwide. As part of this effort, Hope House Guelph received a $264,000 grant across three years.

To maintain year-round service and prepare for the upcoming tax season, Hope House Guelph is holding two volunteer information sessions at Hope House for community members looking to make a direct impact:

Session 1: Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Session 2: Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Registration: You can learn more and sign up at

Life-Changing Local Results

Between January 1 and Aug 17, 2026, Hope House Guelph's clinic helped 1,916 participants file 2,831 tax returns (spanning tax years 2016 through 2025). The clinic achieved:

$1,492,392.74 in direct tax refunds.

$5,821,762.82 in critical government benefits (GST/HST, Ontario Trillium Benefit, Canada Carbon Rebate, Canada Child Benefit, Canada Dental Benefit).

$7,314,155.56 in total direct income secured.

513 additional tax-related support tasks completed, connecting clients to dental plans, housing renewals, utility assistance, and uncashed CRA cheques, yielding an estimated $1,000,000 in additional support.

More than half of participants accessed in-person services, and 13.5% were directly referred by partner social agencies.

Restoring Dignity Beyond the Numbers

For community members navigating low incomes, homelessness, or recovery, free tax filing is often the key that unlocks shelter, health, and stability.

"What you do is so kind and helpful. The stress of finances can be so overwhelming," shared one clinic participant. "I make $340 a month on OW, I'm homeless and in treatment for addiction. Another company wanted $91. I couldn't file myself because I don't have access to my CRA account... Now that it's filed I can apply for housing. Taking my mind off homelessness so I can focus on recovery... I hope you realize that what you do is helping save lives."

Building a Resilient Future Across Canada

Under the three year Resilient Futures initiative (October 1, 2025 – March 31, 2029), Prosper Canada provides funded partners like Hope House Guelph Community Food Center with orientation, training, and resources to help people in Canada build financial capability, boost incomes, tackle debt, and save for the future. Over five years, the initiative aims to reach 1 million Canadians nationwide and connect them to $2 billion in benefits.

A key goal is to reach traditionally underserved populations, including Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis), Black communities, people living with disabilities, rural and remote communities, and official language minority communities.

Residents interested in volunteering at Hope House Guelph Tax Clinic are encouraged to attend an info session by registering at

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity driving bold change that enables more people to prosper. With government, business and community partners across Canada, we are expanding life-changing financial empowerment services, innovating for greater inclusion and impact, and removing barriers to financial well-being for people with low and modest incomes. Our goal is a Canada where everyone has the opportunity and support to achieve financial well-being and live with dignity, stability, and possibility.

About Hope House Guelph Community Food Centre:

Hope House Guelph CFC operates and advocates on the belief that poverty, food insecurity, inequality, health and community are all interconnected. We offer services and programs that challenge the stigmas surrounding poverty and allow our community members to maintain their dignity and choice, while simultaneously providing them with tactile skills developed in a community environment, creating long-term skills that facilitate self-sufficiency.

Contact:

Jenn Jolley, Support Programs Manager, Hope House Guelph: 519-265-4299 ext. 30

...

Oby Onugha

Hope House Guelph

+1 519-265-4299

email us here

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Record-Breaking $7.3 Million Returned to Locals: Hope House Guelph Calls for Volunteers to Continue Vital Tax Support News Provided By Hope House Guelph September 28, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights



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