MENAFN - GetNews) Port Chester pool company says the off-season is the best time to design, permit, and schedule a pool build for next summer

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. - September 28, 2026 - As pool season winds down across Westchester County, Outside Backyard Concierge encourages homeowners considering a new pool to start planning now. The family-owned company, which handles pool design, installation, maintenance, and repair alongside landscaping and hardscaping, says fall and winter are when homeowners lay the groundwork for a smooth spring build.

Designing a pool involves more than choosing a shape. Homeowners need to consider site grading, drainage, equipment placement, safety fencing, and how the pool fits with patios, plantings, and the rest of the yard. Local permitting and approvals can also add time to a project. Many homeowners wait until spring to call, when schedules are already filling up. Planning over the winter allows more time for design decisions and approvals, so construction can begin as soon as conditions allow and families have the best chance of swimming by summer.

What sets Outside apart from many Westchester pool companies is that one coordinated team handles pool work, landscaping, and hardscaping. Rather than hiring a separate pool installer, patio contractor, and landscaper, clients work with a single company from first sketch to final planting, and then for ongoing care once the pool is open. The company's pool team includes Senior Advisor Jack, who brings nearly five decades of pool-industry experience, including years as owner of Tamm's Pools in Greenwich and as the first authorized dealer for Anthony Pools.

For homeowners looking for an experienced Westchester pool builder, Outside also offers the services that keep a pool running long after it's built: weekly maintenance and water testing, seasonal openings and closings, leak detection, equipment repairs, surface refinishing, lighting, and smart pool automation. Technicians text clients before each visit and send a detailed digital service report afterward, and every client has direct access to a manager.

Outside is licensed in Westchester County (License #WC-26816-H14), the City of Yonkers (License #6351), and Connecticut, and its team holds CPO and CST certifications. The company is a member of NESPA and the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals.

Homeowners interested in a new pool, or in closing their current pool for the season, can book a consultation at or by calling 877-212-7665.

About Outside Backyard Concierge

Outside Backyard Concierge is a family-owned Westchester pool company based in Port Chester, New York, providing pool design and installation, pool maintenance, landscaping, and hardscaping for homeowners throughout Westchester County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT. Known for 5-star reviews, transparent digital communication, and a single point of contact for every outdoor project, Outside serves as a true backyard concierge from design through long-term care.