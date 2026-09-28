Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair Expands Year-Round Service Commitment To Viera Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Brevard County pool company with 26+ years of experience helps Viera residents keep pools healthy through Florida's rainy season and beyond

VIERA, Fla. - September 28, 2026 - Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair, a locally owned pool service company serving Central Brevard County, is reinforcing its focus on Viera, FL, with dependable weekly service, repairs, and specialty pool restoration for the area's growing number of residential pools.

Florida's warm climate means pools in Viera stay in use nearly year-round, but the same heat, heavy afternoon rain, and storm debris that define summer and fall also make water chemistry harder to manage. Algae can take hold within days, and equipment that runs constantly wears out faster. Always Clear's team addresses these issues with consistent weekly visits that include cleaning, chemical balancing, and checks of pumps, filters, and other equipment.

"Pool owners here shouldn't have to wonder whether their pool guy is going to show up," said Jonathan, owner of Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair. "Our whole approach is simple: be on time, communicate clearly, and fix problems before they turn into expensive ones. That's how we've kept customers with us for years."

Beyond routine pool maintenance in Viera, Florida, the company handles green and black pool recovery, acid washing and nitrate removal, pool equipment repairs and upgrades, pool automation, and pressure washing for decks and pool interiors. With more than 26 years of hands-on experience, the team has worked through nearly every issue a Florida pool can present, from failing pump motors to pool leaks.

Homeowners looking for a reliable Viera pool cleaning service can request a free estimate online or by phone. New clients currently receive a discount on their first month of service.

In addition to Viera, Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair serves Melbourne, Rockledge, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Satellite Beach, Port St. John, Port Canaveral, Sharpes, and Patrick Space Force Base. The company also honors law enforcement members and military service members.

About Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair

Always Clear Pool Cleaning & Repair is a Brevard County pool service company providing weekly pool cleaning, maintenance, equipment repair, and pool restoration for residential customers across the Space Coast. Backed by more than 26 years of experience, the company is committed to on-time service, clear communication, and keeping every pool clean, safe, and ready to swim. Learn more at .