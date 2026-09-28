Acorn Tree Care Encourages Alpharetta And Milton Property Owners To Schedule Tree Assessments Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - GetNews) Certified arborists recommend dormant-season pruning and hazard checks before winter storms reach North Fulton

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - September 28, 2026 - Acorn Tree Care, a locally owned tree care company with more than 40 years of experience in North Georgia, is encouraging homeowners, HOAs, and businesses in Alpharetta and Milton to have their trees inspected this fall, before winter winds and ice put added stress on weak limbs.

Late fall and winter suit many types of tree work. Once leaves drop, arborists can see a tree's structure clearly, making it easier to spot dead wood, cracked limbs, poor branch attachments, and signs of decay. Pruning while many trees are dormant can also reduce stress on the tree and lower the risk of spreading certain pests and diseases. Addressing these problems before a storm helps prevent damage to roofs, vehicles, fences, and power lines.

Property owners in both cities should also follow local rules. Alpharetta and Milton each have tree ordinances that affect when and how certain trees can be removed, and the requirements differ between the two. Acorn Tree Care's arborists know the local ordinances and can help clients understand what may be needed before work begins.

Homeowners searching for a dependable tree service in Alpharetta, GA or nearby communities can count on Acorn Tree Care for tree removal, trimming and pruning, crown cleaning and crown raising, structural pruning, tree inspections, stump removal, and plant health care. The company's team includes two ISA Certified Arborists, and it owns and operates its own specialized equipment, including aerial lifts and crane access for complex removals near homes and other structures.

In Milton, where large lots, wooded properties, and mature hardwoods are common, the company's Milton tree service team handles everything from routine maintenance on residential estates to tree care for HOA communities and commercial properties. Acorn Tree Care also offers 24/7 emergency tree removal for storm-damaged or fallen trees and can help clients communicate with their insurance companies when a claim is needed.

Clint Harris, a second-generation arborist, co-owns Acorn Tree Care and shares his father's lifelong passion for trees and the outdoors. The company offers free proposals with no hidden costs, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a commitment to thorough cleanup on every job.

Property owners can request a free proposal by calling 770-754-0806 or visiting acorntreecare.

About Acorn Tree Care

Acorn Tree Care is a locally owned, full-service tree care company based in Cumming, Georgia, serving residential, HOA, and commercial clients throughout Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Canton, Dawsonville, and surrounding North Georgia communities. With more than 40 years of experience and ISA Certified Arborists on staff, the company provides tree removal, pruning, trimming, emergency tree service, tree inspections, and plant health care focused on the long-term health, safety, and value of every property's trees.