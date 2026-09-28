Fiction Podcast Seduction Earns Six Awards In Just Weeks, Making A Major Festival Impact

MENAFN - GetNews) Spotify-Exclusive Fiction Podcast Takes Home Best Podcast, Best Producer and Best Director at Both the Lightning Awards and Phoenix Entertainment Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - 28th September 2026 - Seduction, the Spotify-exclusive fiction podcast from Bud Rebel Productions and Illusion Islands, is celebrating a major achievement on the festival circuit after sweeping all three of its nominated categories at two separate awards programs.

The production was awarded Best Podcast, Best Producer and Best Director at the Lightning Awards 2026, while receiving the same three honors at the Phoenix Entertainment Awards 2026. Together, the two awards programs have recognized Seduction with six awards, including two Best Podcast wins, two Best Producer wins and two Best Director wins.

At the center of the production's success is Producer Mikaela Phillips, who was honored with Best Producer at both the Lightning Awards and Phoenix Entertainment Awards.

An accomplished Australian actress and producer based in Los Angeles, Phillips has established a proven track record across film, television and digital media. Her producing credits span scripted and unscripted projects, with her work consistently bringing together established talent and delivering projects that have gone on to receive industry and critical acclaim, festival recognition, high viewership and worldwide distribution.

Her recognition on Seduction adds to a distinguished body of producing work and reflects her continued ability to successfully carry projects from production through distribution, festival strategy and industry recognition. For Phillips, the recognition further reinforces a career defined by proven producing success across multiple mediums.

"When a project enters the festival circuit, you're putting it alongside an incredible range of work and creative voices, so being selected and recognized by these festivals is meaningful," said Mikaela Phillips, Producer. "For Seduction to receive multiple official selections and then be recognized across all three categories at both awards is a tremendous reflection of the work that went into this production. It's particularly rewarding to see the podcast itself, my producing and the directing all recognized."

Created and directed by Bud Rebel, Seduction delivers an immersive dramatic experience through performance, direction and cinematic sound design. Rebel was recognized with Best Director at both awards programs, completing the production's recognition across all three categories.

The fiction podcast features an accomplished ensemble cast led by Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, alongside Russell Todd, Paola Paulin, Jamaal Lewis, and Bianca Stam.

The performances are complemented by cinematic sound design and recording from The Record House, whose credits include productions associated with Narcos, Fast & Furious, Lethal Weapon, The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman, and Angry Birds.

Seduction received recognition in all three categories at both awards programs:

Lightning Awards 2026



Best Podcast - Seduction

Best Producer - Mikaela Phillips Best Director - Bud Rebel

Phoenix Entertainment Awards 2026



Best Podcast - Seduction

Best Producer - Mikaela Phillips Best Director - Bud Rebel

The recognition is particularly notable for a fiction podcast competing within festival environments traditionally dominated by visual productions. In only a few weeks on the festival circuit, Seduction has already collected six awards across two awards programs - including two Best Podcast, two Best Producer and two Best Director honors - alongside half a dozen official selections. With its festival journey continuing throughout the remainder of 2026 and well into 2027, the production's growing list of accolades and selections marks only the beginning of its international festival run.

ABOUT SEDUCTION

Seduction is a Spotify-exclusive fiction podcast created and directed by Bud Rebel and produced by Mikaela Phillips, Jack Cook, Alex Karagianis and co-producer Hope Ayiyi.

The series stars Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, Russell Todd, Paola Paulin, Jamaal Lewis, and Bianca Stam. The production is presented by Bud Rebel Productions and Illusion Islands, with cinematic sound design and recording by The Record House.

Seduction is currently available exclusively on Spotify, stream here: