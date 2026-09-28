Visionify Launches Safety Command Center To Bring Agentic AI To Workplace Safety Investigations

MENAFN - GetNews)Visionify Inc., an AI workplace safety company, has launched Safety Command Center, an agentic AI layer that allows EHS teams to investigate workplace safety data through natural-language questions and receive a completed analysis with a share-ready PowerPoint, Word, or PDF report. Safety Command Center compresses a reporting cycle that can take hours or a full day into minutes, giving teams faster access to leading-indicator insights while the underlying safety behavior is still recent.

Unlike traditional safety dashboards that primarily visualize metrics, Safety Command Center actively investigates the data behind them. The agent determines which analyses to run, evaluates each result, decides what to examine next, and surfaces uncertainty when the evidence does not support a definitive conclusion.

The platform combines Claude and GPT reasoning with Visionify's analytics engine. Large language models plan the investigation and select the analytical tools required, while the underlying numbers are calculated directly from customer safety data rather than generated by the models.

This approach enables EHS teams to move from asking what changed to investigating why it changed and whether the apparent trend reflects a genuine safety improvement, an operational issue, or a change in system configuration.

Key features of the Safety Command Center:



Agentic investigations: Plans and runs multi-step analyses, using each result to determine what to check next.

Spike and drop analysis: Investigates sudden changes and checks for camera, rule, or configuration issues.

Recurring-problem analysis: Separates distinct incidents from repeat detections to reduce noise.

Uncertainty awareness: Flags when evidence is inconclusive instead of forcing an answer.

One-click reporting: Exports formatted PowerPoint, Word, or PDF reports with charts, method notes and reference IDs. Automated monitoring: Schedules briefs and reports, reruns saved queries and triggers threshold-based alerts.



Safety Command Center was validated on live customer deployments before launch. In one anonymized investigation, a single-sentence question produced a four-page, share-ready PDF within minutes. The agent independently chained six analytical tools and examined trends alongside configuration changes, newly added cameras, and newly configured detection scenarios.

The platform supports EHS reporting, executive and board packs, insurance and audit documentation, compliance analysis, intervention validation, near-miss clustering, multi-site benchmarking, and alert-fatigue tuning.

Visionify's computer vision platform works with existing IP cameras to detect risks such as PPE violations, forklift and pedestrian hazards, smoke and fire, spills, and restricted-zone entry across industrial environments.

For more information and to request a demo, please visit .

About Visionify Inc.

Visionify Inc. is an AI workplace safety company focused on helping industrial organizations prevent incidents before they happen. Founded by experts in computer vision, AI and workplace safety, the company develops privacy-conscious technology that helps teams identify hazards, strengthen compliance and improve safety performance across manufacturing, construction and other industrial environments.

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