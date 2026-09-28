Logirate LLC Announces Soft Launch Of Tierbatch Dynamic Group-Buying Marketplace

MENAFN - GetNews)Logirate LLC has announced the soft launch of TierBatch, a business-to-business marketplace designed to organize shared bulk purchases by combining product demand and freight among participating businesses. The company is introducing the marketplace with heavy-duty Gaylord boxes as an initial proof of concept, with additional product categories planned for future batches.

“TierBatch is being built around a straightforward idea: businesses should be able to participate in bulk purchasing without navigating a complicated process just to understand the final price,” said Victor Teppone, CEO of Logirate LLC.“By pooling product demand and freight in the same transaction, the marketplace is designed to make shared purchasing more accessible to everyday businesses while keeping the buying process clear and straightforward.”

TierBatch is structured around a group purchase discount model in which businesses can participate in shared orders without negotiating separate bulk arrangements. Buyers can view the displayed price before joining a batch, while batch merchants organize participating demand and work with suppliers and transportation providers as orders develop.

The marketplace uses two forms of pooling. First, participating demand is combined to support bulk purchasing and pricing closer to factory-level economics. Second, freight is pooled across the shared order to reduce the shipping penalties that can arise when businesses arrange transportation for smaller individual orders. The company describes this as a double-saving approach centered on product demand and trucking.

The initial product category, heavy-duty Gaylord boxes, provides the launch platform for the model. The company said the marketplace is intended to expand beyond that category as additional batches are introduced.

TierBatch also uses a zero-repack rule for its shared orders. Under the model, goods are delivered as full, untouched factory pallets directly to the participating business's dock. This structure is intended to avoid an additional repacking or unboxing step between the supplier and the buyer.

The checkout process is designed around a straightforward participation step. To join a batch, a buyer pays an upfront facilitation fee to confirm participation and lock in a place in the order. The company said the marketplace does not use complicated volume-based rebate structures; instead, the price displayed on the website represents the price presented to the buyer at the time of purchase.

The soft launch also establishes the company's approach to group purchasing organization, or GPO, concepts in a marketplace format. TierBatch presents GPO-style group purchasing through a marketplace where buyers can see current batch pricing within the purchasing process. Batch merchants manage the coordination required to assemble demand, address pricing, and arrange the shared freight.

“Rather than making businesses wait through a lengthy purchasing process before they know the applicable terms, the marketplace puts the batch price in view as part of the buying experience,” Teppone said.“The initial Gaylord box batches provide a practical starting point for demonstrating how the model works.”

Logirate LLC plans to move the TierBatch website to a fully live state on September 24, 2026, with its broader awareness campaign beginning alongside the release of this announcement. The batches page currently provides an overview of the marketplace format while the platform is being prepared for full launch.

Businesses can learn more about the TierBatch marketplace and its group-buying model at TierBatch Batches.

About Logirate LLC

Logirate LLC is a business based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, developing TierBatch as a B2B marketplace for shared bulk purchasing. The company is introducing the platform through a soft launch centered on heavy-duty Gaylord boxes and plans to add additional products as the marketplace develops.