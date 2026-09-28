Titan Auto Tech Announces Official Corporate Name Update To Titan Auto Tech European & Import Repair

MENAFN - GetNews) The Castle Rock shop is formalizing its full name to reflect the specialized European and import vehicle expertise it has built since 2017.

CASTLE ROCK, CO - September 28, 2026 - Titan Auto Tech European & Import Repair has officially updated its public-facing name, formalizing the full name behind the shop customers have long known simply as Titan Auto Tech. The change gives customers immediate clarity about the shop's specialized focus on European and import vehicle service, diagnostics, and repair in Castle Rock and throughout Douglas County.

Titan Auto Tech was founded in September 2017 by Scott Warren, a former BMW Master Technician who started the business in a small shared space with a friend. Over the past several years, the business has grown from a one-person operation into a 6,000-square-foot facility with a team of five to six technicians, all built around a simple standard: repairs done right the first time, not the cheap way.

As these vehicles have become more software-driven and complex, the gap between general auto repair and true import specialization has widened. The shop says the name update gives drivers a clearer signal that they are choosing a facility equipped with the specific factory tooling, diagnostic software, and technical training their vehicle actually requires, rather than a general repair shop taking on work outside its specialty.

Owners of BMW, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Toyota, Honda, and Subaru vehicles often struggle to find a qualified alternative to the dealership. Titan Auto Tech addresses that gap with tools including Opus IVS scanners, BMW ISTA and ISTA-P software, VCDS, and Autel scanners, backed by a team that includes ASE Certified Master Technicians and BMW Master Certified Technicians. The shop also holds status as an Approved Dinan Dealer and Installer and an Approved Bimmer-Tech Dealer and Installer, and it is NASTF-approved.

Every vehicle that comes through the shop is documented with a digital inspection, so customers can see exactly what technicians found before any work begins. That approach reflects the company's mission to care for every vehicle with precision and professionalism while earning lasting trust through honest communication, transparent recommendations, and repairs done right the first time. The shop's work is also backed by the WorldPac Nationwide 36-month/36,000-mile warranty on most repairs, along with BBB A+ accreditation and recognition from Carfax and RepairPal.

The name update does not change the shop's ownership, location, or day-to-day operations. Titan Auto Tech European & Import Repair continues to serve Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Parker, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and the surrounding Douglas County area from its facility at 1375 Caprice Dr Unit D, Castle Rock, CO 80109. Customers can schedule service by calling (720) 458-8077 or visiting.

About Titan Auto Tech European & Import Repair

Titan Auto Tech European & Import Repair is a locally owned automotive service facility in Castle Rock, Colorado, specializing in the maintenance, diagnosis, and repair of European and import vehicles. Founded in 2017 by BMW Master Certified Technicians with over 40 combined years of experience, the shop combines factory-level diagnostic tooling with a transparent, education-first approach to customer communication. It is an ASE Certified, BMW Master Certified, and NASTF approved facility, and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.