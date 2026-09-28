Caroline Fromkin Highlights Local Real Estate Resources For Buyers And Sellers In The Villages, Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) The Villages REALTOR® brings 12 years of real estate experience together with local buyer, seller, property-search and home-valuation resources.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - September 28, 2026 - Caroline Fromkin, REALTOR® with Sally Love Real Estate, is highlighting a centralized set of online resources designed to help buyers and homeowners navigate real estate decisions in The Villages, Florida. Her website brings together local property search tools, buyer and seller education, neighborhood information and home-valuation resources in one place.

For people comparing local agents or researching real estate services in The Villages, FL, Caroline's website provides a direct starting point for learning about her services, searching available properties and requesting guidance. The site identifies Caroline as a full-time real estate professional focused on The Villages and emphasizes personal service before, during and after each transaction.

Caroline brings 12 years of real estate experience and has worked across multiple markets before making The Villages her home and professional focus. Her website reports more than 150 homes sold and more than $100 million in recent sales volume, while her current and past property pages reflect transaction activity across The Villages and nearby communities.

Buyers can use The Villages home buyer's guide to understand key stages of the purchase process, including early research, budgeting, selecting an agent, identifying a suitable home, preparing an offer and completing the transaction. The resource is intended to give buyers a clearer framework before they begin touring properties or making purchase decisions.

Homeowners considering a sale can review The Villages home seller's guide, which walks through topics such as defining the goals of a sale, preparing a marketing strategy, evaluating offers and moving through the closing process. Caroline's website also emphasizes a tailored marketing approach intended to present each property to the right audience rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all process.

For homeowners who are still deciding whether to sell, the site also provides a home valuation resource that allows property owners to begin estimating the value of a home and request local guidance. This creates a practical first step for sellers who want to understand their position before choosing a listing timeline.

The website's The Villages real estate and homes page combines community information with available property listings, giving prospective buyers another way to explore the local market. The broader property search includes homes in The Villages and surrounding areas, while individual property pages provide details for active and past listings.

The Villages is a highly location-specific real estate market, and buyers and sellers often need guidance that reflects individual villages, home styles, amenities, golf-cart access, property condition, pricing and transaction goals. Caroline's local focus is built around helping clients evaluate those details within the context of their own priorities rather than treating every transaction the same way.

For residents searching for a realtor in The Villages, FL, a real estate agent in The Villages, Florida, or local help with buying or selling a home, Caroline's online resources are designed to make the first stage of the process easier to understand and to provide a direct path to local assistance.

About Caroline Fromkin

Caroline Fromkin, REALTOR® is a full-time real estate professional affiliated with Sally Love Real Estate and serves buyers and sellers in The Villages, Florida and surrounding communities. She brings 12 years of real estate experience and focuses on personal service, local market knowledge and guidance throughout the buying and selling process.

Media / Company Information

Name: Caroline Fromkin, REALTOR®

Brokerage: Sally Love Real Estate

Phone: (352) 661-8468

Address: 428 Society Hill Cir, The Villages, FL 32162

Website:

Brokerage Office: 607 Lee Street, Wildwood, FL 34785 | (352) 399-2010