Sapphire Background Check Acquires Usafact, Uniting Nearly 40 Years Of Background Screening Expertise Under One National Platform

BROOKLYN, NY - September 28, 2026 - Sapphire Background Check (sapphirecheck ), a nationwide provider of FCRA-compliant background check and employment screening services, today announced the acquisition of USAFact, Inc. (usafact ), a Riverside, California-based background screening company with nearly four decades of industry experience. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings USAFact's deep employment screening, verification, and drug testing operations under the Sapphire Background Check platform, creating a stronger, unified provider serving employers across healthcare, financial services, staffing, government, transportation, cannabis, and other regulated industries.

A Combined National Screening Platform

USAFact has been at the forefront of the background screening industry since 1987, helping establish many of the standards employers rely on today. As a member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA/NAPBS), USAFact built a reputation for accurate, custom-tailored screening for Fortune 100 companies, small businesses, and every size in between.

Sapphire Background Check brings modern technology, nationwide criminal database coverage of more than 505 million records, county-level verification, and a full suite of FCRA-compliant screening solutions. Together, the combined company will offer employers a broader menu of services from a single provider, including:

. Employment and education verifications

. Criminal background checks at the national, state, and county level

. Motor vehicle records and driver monitoring

. Drug and substance abuse screening

. Healthcare sanctions checks (OIG, SAM, FACIS)

. I-9, E-Verify, and post-hire compliance services

. LendFact loan origination screening for lending institutions

Continuity of Service for USAFact Customers

Existing USAFact customers will experience no disruption to their current workflow. Account access, order history, and screening reports remain available through the USAFact customer portal at usafact. Customers can continue to log in exactly as they always have.

New customers seeking employment background checks, verifications, or drug screening are invited to get started with Sapphire Background Check at sapphirecheck.

Leadership Perspective

“Bringing USAFact into the Sapphire Background Check family unites two teams that share the same commitment to accuracy, compliance, and client service,” said Esther Raitport, Chief Operating Officer of Sapphire Background Check.“USAFact's decades of expertise, combined with our technology and nationwide reach, means employers get a stronger partner and existing USAFact customers get the same trusted team, backed by even more resources.”

“Our customers can expect the same accurate reports, the same compliance standards, and the same people supporting them, now with expanded capabilities behind the scenes,” Raitport added.

About Sapphire Background Check

Sapphire Background Check is a nationwide background check company that provides FCRA-compliant employment, criminal, and drug screening services to businesses of all sizes. With coverage of more than 505 million records across national criminal databases, county-level verification, and industry-specific packages for healthcare, public safety, cannabis, and other regulated fields, Sapphire Background Check helps employers make informed, compliant hiring decisions. Learn more at

About USAFact

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Riverside, California, USAFact has been a leading pre- and post-employment screening provider for nearly 40 years. USAFact's services include background checks, drug and substance abuse testing, employment and education verifications, I-9 and E-Verify support, applicant tracking, and LendFact loan origination screening. USAFact is now a Sapphire Background Check company. Learn more at.