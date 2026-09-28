Useklear Emerges As The Leading AI-Powered Employee Financial Wellness Platform With Enterprise Launch

MENAFN - GetNews)"Klear - AI-Powered Employee Financial Wellness Platform Logo"UseKlear emerges as the leading AI-powered employee financial wellness platform. The CFP®-backed solution delivers hyper-personalized financial coaching and instant HR benefits navigation, opening its Founding Companies Program for enterprise employers.

LUFKIN, Texas - September 28, 2026 - UseKlear today announced the official enterprise launch of its top-rated AI financial coaching platform, establishing an industry-leading standard for reducing workplace financial stress and HR administrative friction.

Personal financial anxiety remains a primary factor in workplace distraction and employee turnover. UseKlear addresses this challenge by combining real-time automated coaching with company-specific benefits integration, offering employees direct access to personalized money management tools.

Key platform features include:



Interactive AI Money Assistant: Enables employees to model financial scenarios, build budgets, and receive real-time financial guidance via an interactive AI chat agent.

HR & Benefits Navigation Hub: Integrates directly with an organization's benefits package, allowing employees to ask questions regarding 401(k) plans, health insurance, and workplace perks through a conversational interface.

Hyper-Personalized Financial Education: Delivers hyper-personalized guidance tailored to each employee's connected financial accounts, income, goals, and life stage. CFP® Escalation: Provides optional routing to a human CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® for complex financial planning needs.



"Employee financial stress is the leading cause of workplace distraction, costing organizations millions every year in lost productivity and staff turnover," said Taylor Kovar, CFP®, Cofounder of UseKlear. "We built Klear to deliver hyper-personalized financial coaching through an interactive AI chat agent tied to an employee's connected accounts-giving workforces real-time guidance while eliminating repetitive support tasks for HR departments."

In conjunction with the product launch, UseKlear has opened applications for its Founding Companies Program. The initiative offers select organizations early platform access, locked-in pricing tiers, and direct input into ongoing software development.

Organizations seeking details on the platform or the Founding Companies Program can request information atUseKlear/Employers.

About UseKlear

UseKlear is an enterprise financial wellness platform headquartered in Lufkin, Texas. Founded by a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) alongside experienced software engineering leadership, the company provides AI-driven software solutions designed to assist employees with personal financial management and streamline corporate benefits engagement.