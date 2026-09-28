Britehome Highlights Creative Strategy Behind Exclusive Homeowner Appointments

MENAFN - GetNews) "Britehome combines homeowner-focused advertising, direct qualification, and exclusive appointment setting for U.S. home-service contractors."Britehome, based in New York, outlines how homeowner-focused advertising and exclusive appointments support contractors, with a commitment not to resell homeowner information.

NEW YORK, New York - September 28, 2026 - Britehome, a New York-based lead generation and appointment-setting company serving U.S. home-service contractors, has published new contractor resources detailing its approach to exclusive homeowner appointments. The materials highlight the company's creative process, direct homeowner qualification, and commitment not to resell homeowner information. The release includes service guides and a visual appointment walkthrough on Britehome's official website.

What Britehome does

Britehome helps home-service contractors connect with homeowners planning improvement projects. The company develops homeowner-focused advertising, screens inquiries against each contractor's requirements, and books exclusive appointments directly on the contractor's calendar. Founded in 2025 by Matt Chan, Britehome brings advertising, qualification, scheduling, and follow-up into one coordinated service.

Creative built around the homeowner's perspective

Britehome places creative development at the beginning of its appointment process. Its advertising is built to resonate with homeowners by speaking to their project goals, concerns, and reasons for considering an improvement. The objective is to create a relevant starting point for a conversation about the work they want completed.

That focus carries through from the advertisement to the screening conversation and the scheduled consultation. Britehome treats the connection between the message and the homeowner's actual project as part of the service, with creative and qualification working toward the same goal: a suitable homeowner conversation for the contractor.

Chan personally oversees the company's media buying and creative. This involvement connects campaign messaging with the types of projects and homeowners the contractor is seeking.

Exclusive appointments without reselling homeowner information

Britehome says it does not resell homeowner information. In its exclusive appointment program, each homeowner opportunity is assigned to one contractor rather than distributed to multiple competing contractors as a shared lead.

The approach is designed to reduce the frustration that can arise when one inquiry triggers competing sales calls from several businesses. For the homeowner, it creates a clearer path from the initial advertisement to a scheduled conversation with the contractor. For the contractor, it provides an opportunity that Britehome has not also sold to competing providers.

From relevant advertising to a qualified consultation

The Britehome appointment walkthrough explains four steps:

1. Define the fit. Britehome and the contractor agree on service area, project types, timing, decision-maker authority, budget criteria, and calendar rules.

2. Speak with the homeowner. Advertising generates interest, followed by a real conversation to check the project against the agreed requirements.

3. Arrange the visit. Matching homeowners are booked on the contractor's calendar, with project context, reminders, and day-of confirmation supporting the appointment.

4. Begin the consultation. The contractor arrives with the available project information and takes responsibility for the consultation, estimate, and sales conversation.

The appointment program centers on a Qualified Held Appointment: an in-home consultation that takes place and meets the written criteria agreed before launch. This definition distinguishes an initial inquiry or calendar booking from a consultation that actually begins.

Challenging the shared-lead model

Britehome aims to disrupt the shared-lead approach by making relevant creative, exclusive appointments, and clear qualification standards central to its service. Its ambition is to shift the emphasis toward the quality of the homeowner experience and the usefulness of the consultation for the contractor.

The company supports trades including pool construction and remodeling, roofing, bathroom remodeling, heating and air-conditioning replacement, windows, siding, and artificial turf. Availability depends on the contractor's trade and territory. Its new contractor resource hub provides further information on qualification, appointment attendance, and evaluating lead-generation services.

Britehome also offers customizable trials ranging from one week to one month, tailored to each contractor's service and local market. These trials give contractors an opportunity to evaluate how the appointment program fits their business, including the relevance of homeowner projects and the consultations generated, before deciding whether to continue.

Contractor reviews

Britehome's contractor reviews include written testimonials and video accounts from businesses in pool construction, artificial turf, and ADU building. Veer of Purchase Green reports closing five of 11 appointments received within the first two weeks. Roy of The ADU Center describes less sales-team burnout and more face-to-face homeowner conversations. These accounts reflect individual client experiences.

Contractors interested in getting started with Britehome or speaking with its team can book a call here. The program is designed for home-service companies generating at least $1 million in annual revenue with an established sales team.

About Britehome

Founded in 2025 by Matt Chan, Britehome is based in New York and provides lead generation and appointment setting for home-service contractors across the United States. The company combines homeowner-focused advertising, direct screening, and exclusive scheduled consultations. Its mission is to create a clearer connection between homeowners planning improvements and contractors equipped to deliver the work. Britehome's official website is britehome.