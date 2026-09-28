American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN) Expands Texatrontm Patent Portfolio As Uplisting Plans Advance

Dallas TX - Sept. 28, 2026 - American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) has filed 21 additional U.S. patent applications, bringing its Texatron intellectual-property portfolio to 151 pending U.S. applications, as the company continues testing its fusion-energy platform and prepares for a potential national-exchange listing.

The new applications cover variations in Texatron's architecture, materials, components and operating methods. American Fusion says the filings are intended to protect a family of possible fusion-engine configurations as development proceeds. The applications remain subject to examination; filing them does not mean patents have been granted.

Testing remains the central milestone. American Fusion said it is pursuing additional work at a local university facility and has identified a site for a dedicated testing facility. Principal purchase terms have been negotiated, but the property transaction has not closed. A company-controlled site could give its engineers more flexibility to configure equipment, collect diagnostic data and schedule tests. Texatron continues to undergo engineering validation and has not demonstrated sustained net electricity generation from a commercial system.

Alongside American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN), investors are watching Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY), Game Your Game, Inc (NASDAQ: GYGY), Clifton Mining (OTC: CFTN), Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE: SOAR), Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE: KNRX) and KRTL Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) as these stocks trade actively.

On the capital-markets front, American Fusion is evaluating an uplisting from the OTCQB. It currently favors the Texas Stock Exchange while also considering the NYSE and Nasdaq. Management says a minimum bid-price requirement may require a reverse stock split, depending on the share price when it pursues a listing. No exchange has approved an uplisting, and the company has not announced a definitive financing agreement tied to one.

For investors, the next developments to watch are results from continued Texatron testing, progress on the proposed facility and any formal exchange application. American Fusion believes its platform could offer a shorter route to commercialization than some larger fusion projects, but that timeline depends on further scientific, engineering and financial progress.

About the Companies

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is developing the Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for potential modular use in industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained settings.

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