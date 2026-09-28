Vivosim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) Targets The Multibillion-Dollar Cost Of Failed Drugs

Dallas TX - Sept. 28, 2026 - VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is developing human-relevant testing technologies designed to identify unsuccessful drug candidates earlier, potentially improving the economics of pharmaceutical development.

With an industry clinical-trial success rate of approximately 8%, the effective cost of producing one approved medicine includes the expense of numerous failed programs. Identifying toxicity or other biological problems earlier could help drug developers avoid committing substantial capital to candidates unlikely to succeed.

VivoSim's engineered human liver and intestinal tissues provide researchers with additional evidence before drugs enter expensive clinical programs. The technology may also help determine whether a concerning result from an animal study is species-specific or relevant to humans.

Alongside VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), investors are also watching KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE: KNRX), Game Your Game, Inc. (NASDAQ: GYGY), Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE: SOAR), Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY), Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE) and IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC), as all are seeing active trading today.

The platform's commercial potential is highlighted by VivoSim's relationship with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). VivoSim received a $5 million milestone payment related to a divested FXR program acquired by Lilly and may be eligible for up to $45 million in additional milestone payments.

VivoSim's approach also aligns with the FDA's growing support for New Approach Methodologies, including human-derived tissues and computational models. As adoption expands, VivoSim could help pharmaceutical companies improve predictions while reducing the time and money lost to unsuccessful drug candidates.

About the Companies

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) develops human-relevant 3D tissues and predictive technologies for pharmaceutical discovery, toxicology and preclinical development.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering medicines across major therapeutic markets.

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