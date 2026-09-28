2026 Nanocap Stocks To Watch: IGC, KNRX, GYGY, ARAY Lead Watchlist Now See More Inside!

Dallas TX - Sept. 28, 2026 - From AI data centers and Alzheimer's research to drug safety testing and humanoid robots, six small-cap companies are approaching developments that could shape their next phase of growth.

KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE: KNRX) is adding conversational AI to its cross-channel advertising platform, KNOREX XPO. Its KAI Assist tool is designed to let marketers create, target and optimize campaigns using everyday language, with a full rollout planned by the end of September. In its Sept. 1, 2026 release, KNOREX also said it plans to launch the XPO MCP Server in October 2026. That integration is intended to let enterprise clients and agencies connect assistants such as Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI models directly to their advertising infrastructure, so users can manage complex campaigns through natural-language requests once the server is available.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) is approaching several key Alzheimer's and AI catalysts after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised its 12-month price target while maintaining a BUY rating. The Company's lead Alzheimer's drug candidate, IGC-AD1, is advancing through the Phase 2 CALMA trial for agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia, with topline results anticipated in Q4 2026 following previously reported positive interim findings. IGC is also developing AI-enabled technologies for Alzheimer's research and drug development, adding another potential growth driver as the Company enters 2027. Ascendiant cited continued clinical progress and upcoming milestones in raising its target, positioning IGC as a closely watched emerging Alzheimer's biotechnology and AI healthcare company.

Game Your Game, Inc. (NASDAQ: GYGY) has moved its GameGolf KZN AI golf performance platform from a limited release to full commercial availability through gamegolf. The AI-powered platform is designed to help golfers track their play, identify areas for improvement and turn performance data into actionable insights. The wider launch gives Game Your Game an opportunity to reach more customers as it builds its sports technology business.

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is developing 3D human tissue models and AI-based tools intended to identify drug safety risks earlier in development. The company reported approximately 91% predictive accuracy for its NAMkind Liver model against clinical liver injury outcomes in a 92-compound dataset. VivoSim also received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tied to a previously divested drug program, with additional milestones possible.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) has entered into agreements with Samsung NeuroLogica to pursue advanced volumetric imaging for its CyberKnife® robotic radiosurgery system. Announced during the ASTRO Annual Meeting, the collaboration would pair Samsung NeuroLogica's mobile CT expertise with Accuray's precision radiation delivery and motion management technology. The companies aim to give clinicians more detailed imaging to support treatment decisions and improve workflow efficiency; the new capabilities remain under development.

Onconetix Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) is drawing attention after SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) disclosed a new investment in the company while liquidating portfolio holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) and Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML). Onconetix has agreed to acquire Realbotix LLC, whose Vinci AI Vision System places cameras and tracking lenses inside humanoid robots' eyes to recognize users and objects, detect motion and assess facial expressions. The system is designed to use those visual cues with large language models to adapt a robot's conversation, giving investors a robotics development to watch as Onconetix works toward completing the acquisition.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) is developing its Michigan AI data center with backing from Ault & Company, which says it has invested $55 million directly through convertible preferred stock. Ault and its affiliates beneficially own approximately 62% of GPUS. The data center's initial master services agreement covers 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity, with a customer option to expand to 52 megawatts. Hyperscale Data estimates the initial deployment could produce more than $1.2 billion over the agreement's maximum 20-year term if it remains in effect. That amount is potential future revenue, with deployment and contract performance still ahead.

About the Companies

The companies featured operate across AI infrastructure, biotechnology, drug development tools, robotics, security services, real estate and digital assets.

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