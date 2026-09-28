Smart Pneumatics Market To Reach USD 8.37 Billion By 2031 As Iiot Connectivity And Semiconductor Automation Support Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Smart Pneumatics Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the smart pneumatics market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

[Hyderabad, India] - September 28, 2026 - Smart Pneumatics Market Overview

The smart pneumatics market size is estimated at USD 6.24 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growing integration of compressed-air systems with industrial IoT connectivity, predictive maintenance, energy monitoring, and factory automation is supporting market expansion across manufacturing and process industries.

The smart pneumatics industry is expanding as manufacturers seek greater visibility into pneumatic equipment performance, energy consumption, and maintenance requirements. Smart pneumatic systems combine valves, actuators, sensors, controllers, and communication technologies to transmit operational data to higher-level automation systems. This enables manufacturers to monitor equipment conditions, identify potential faults, optimize compressed-air usage, and integrate pneumatic equipment with manufacturing execution and analytics platforms.

The market is also benefiting from automation investments across automotive, semiconductor, oil and gas, food and beverage, and other industrial applications. Communication technologies such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and IO-Link are helping connect pneumatic components with broader industrial networks, while system integrators are supporting deployments where manufacturers require customized automation architectures.

Smart Pneumatics Market Trends

Predictive Maintenance Supports Connected Pneumatic Systems

Predictive maintenance is becoming an important factor in smart pneumatics market growth as manufacturers seek to reduce unexpected equipment failures and improve production continuity. Sensors integrated into valves, cylinders, and other pneumatic components can collect pressure, temperature, flow, position, and cycle data. Manufacturers can use this information to identify abnormal operating patterns and schedule maintenance based on equipment condition rather than fixed intervals. This approach is particularly relevant to automotive production and other high-throughput manufacturing environments where unexpected line interruptions can affect productivity.

IO-Link Integration Improves Pneumatic Equipment Connectivity

The adoption of IO-Link-enabled sensors and valve systems is supporting the development of connected pneumatic architectures. IO-Link allows field devices to exchange diagnostic and configuration information with automation controllers, providing greater visibility into equipment conditions. Manufacturers can use this connectivity to simplify device replacement, monitor operating parameters, and integrate pneumatic data with maintenance platforms. As factories expand their use of connected equipment, smart pneumatic components are increasingly becoming part of broader industrial communication networks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Creates Demand for Smart Pneumatic Components

Expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity is supporting demand for precise and reliable pneumatic systems. Semiconductor production requires controlled environments and accurate handling systems, creating opportunities for smart actuators, valves, regulators, and vacuum-related components. Connected pneumatic equipment can support monitoring of pressure, leakage, and operating conditions while helping manufacturers maintain consistent production processes. The continued development of semiconductor manufacturing facilities across Asia-Pacific and other regions is therefore contributing to smart pneumatics market trends.

Oil and Gas Applications Increase Demand for Remote Monitoring

Oil and gas operators are adopting connected pneumatic systems for applications where equipment monitoring and reliable valve actuation are important. Smart pneumatic actuators can provide information about valve position, operating conditions, and potential equipment issues, allowing operators to identify maintenance requirements without relying entirely on physical inspections. Remote diagnostics can also reduce the need for field personnel to access difficult operating environments. These applications are supporting smart pneumatics market growth in the Middle East and other oil and gas-producing regions.

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Smart Pneumatics Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Smart Pneumatic Actuators, Smart Pneumatic Modules

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Instrument Type: Cylinders, Transducers, Switches

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage

By Communication Protocol: EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, IO-Link

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect / System-Integrator

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, South America

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Smart Pneumatics Industry Key Players

The smart pneumatics industry includes global industrial automation and pneumatic equipment suppliers with portfolios covering valves, actuators, cylinders, regulators, sensors, control systems, and connected pneumatic solutions. Competition is increasingly influenced by connectivity, energy management, predictive maintenance capabilities, protocol compatibility, and the ability to integrate pneumatic equipment with wider factory automation systems.

Key companies covered in the smart pneumatics market include Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, and Bosch Rexroth AG. Other companies covered in the report include Siemens AG, Rotork plc, IMI Norgren, Bimba Manufacturing Co., PHD Inc., PNEUMAX S.p.A., Cypress EnviroSystems Corp., AirTAC International Group, Ningbo Smart Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Thomson Industries Inc., The Smart Actuator Company Ltd., Ham-Let Group, and Metso Automation.

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Conclusion

The smart pneumatics market is developing as manufacturers connect traditional compressed-air equipment with sensors, industrial communication networks, analytics platforms, and automation systems. Demand for predictive maintenance, energy optimization, equipment diagnostics, and production visibility is creating opportunities across automotive, semiconductor, oil and gas, food and beverage, and other industrial applications.

The smart pneumatics market forecast indicates continued opportunities across product types, components, instrument types, communication protocols, distribution channels, and geographic markets. Asia-Pacific remains an important market for connected pneumatic equipment due to its manufacturing and automation base, while demand from the Middle East is supported by applications in oil and gas and other industrial facilities.

As manufacturers seek to improve equipment monitoring and reduce operating costs, suppliers are increasingly focusing on connected components, software-enabled services, and solutions that integrate pneumatic systems with broader industrial automation infrastructure.

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