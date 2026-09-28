Artificial Lift System Market Size To Reach USD 20.03 Billion By 2031, Driven By Mature Well Rejuvenation, Horizontal Drilling & Digital Lift Optimization

MENAFN - GetNews)"Artificial Lift System Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Artificial Lift System Market Size,” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, September 28, 2026: The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Artificial Lift System Market Size,” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

The global artificial lift system market is estimated at is forecast to reach USD 20.03 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.11% CAGR during 2026–2031. North America accounted for the largest regional share in 2025, while the Middle East and Africa is expected to record the fastest growth. Electric submersible pumps (ESP) led the market by lift type, while rising demand for progressive cavity pumps, horizontal wells, offshore projects, and optimization and monitoring services is shaping market growth.

Artificial Lift System Market Emerging Trends

Digital lift optimization

Variable-speed drives, sensors, analytics, and remote monitoring are increasingly being incorporated into artificial lift operations.

Rising offshore demand

Offshore applications are forecast to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2031, supported by developments in Brazil, Guyana, and West Africa.

Increasing demand for PCP systems

Progressive cavity pumps are projected to grow at a 7.76% CAGR through 2031, supported by their suitability for heavy crude and abrasive conditions.

Browse Japan Region Insights:

Artificial Lift System Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by lift type, well orientation, reservoir type, application, component, service, and geography.

By lift type, the market includes electric submersible pumps (ESP), progressive cavity pumps (PCP), rod lift, gas lift, hydraulic piston and jet pumps, plunger lift, and other niche systems. ESP accounted for 38.70% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading lift type.

By well orientation, the market covers horizontal and vertical wells. By reservoir type, it is divided into conventional and unconventional reservoirs. By application, the market includes onshore and offshore operations. Onshore installations represented 65.40% of market revenue in 2025, while offshore applications are recording faster growth.

The component segmentation includes pumps, motors, variable-speed drives and controls, surface equipment, and ancillary equipment, while service segmentation covers installation and commissioning, optimization and monitoring, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

Artificial List Companies



Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International Ltd

Baker Hughes Co. Dover Corp.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

North America accounted for 35.60% of the Artificial Lift System Market Share in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Demand is supported by mature oil fields, shale production, horizontal drilling, and the adoption of artificial lift optimization technologies. The region also has an established oilfield services infrastructure supporting equipment deployment and maintenance.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a 6.95% CAGR through 2031. Increasing upstream investment and enhanced oil recovery projects are supporting demand for artificial lift systems across the region. South America is also gaining importance due to developments in Argentina's Vaca Muerta, Brazil's pre-salt resources, and offshore production projects.

Artificial Lift System Market Conclusion

The broader Artificial Lift System industry is also moving toward integrated equipment and service models that combine artificial lift hardware with monitoring, automation, and optimization capabilities. These developments are expected to support continued demand as operators seek improved production management across mature and technically challenging wells.

Explore Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:

Vetiver Oil Market -

Hydrate Inhibitors Industry -

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace and defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals and materials, consumer goods and services, electronics, energy and power, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information and communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.