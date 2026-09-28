Realsource Group Facilitates Sale Of Two New-Construction Quick Quack Car Wash Properties In Riverside County, California, Totaling $8.63 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)"Two express car wash ground-lease assets trade to private investors amid strong Inland Empire demand (representative photo)."

MURRIETA & RIVERSIDE, Calif. - September 28, 2026 - RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company specializing in investment sales, sale-leasebacks and tenant representation, has arranged the sale of two new-construction, single-tenant Quick Quack Car Wash properties in Murrieta and Riverside, California. Each property is secured by a new 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease. The combined sales price was $8.63 million.

RealSource Group's Austin Blodgett, Senior Vice President of Investment Sales, and Jonathan Schiffer, CCIM, Senior Associate, represented both sellers, two private Southern California-based developers.

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH - MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA

The Quick Quack Car Wash located at 39480 Murrieta Hot Springs Road in Murrieta sold for $4.53 million. RealSource Group represented the seller, a Southern California-based private developer. The buyer, a private international investor, was represented by Dustin Lee of JK Realtage Group, Inc.

The 3,600-square-foot Quick Quack Car Wash building is 2026 construction on a 1.00-acre parcel. The property is positioned just off Murrieta Hot Springs Road and Margarita Road, a signalized intersection with more than 60,000 cars per day. The site benefits from strong surrounding retail density and sits between multiple daily-needs shopping centers. It is shadow-anchored by EOS Fitness and directly in front of Fitness 19, creating consistent dual health and fitness traffic.

The property is within a two-minute drive of several dominant shopping centers featuring national anchors including Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, Albertsons, Amazon Fresh, Vons, Walmart, The Home Depot, Best Buy and CarMax. Nearby access to Interstate 215 and Interstate 15 provides regional connectivity. The surrounding area features affluent demographics with average household incomes above $143,000 and a population of more than 211,000 within a 5-mile radius.

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH - RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA

The Quick Quack Car Wash located at 3605 Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside sold for $4.1 million. RealSource Group represented the seller, a Southern California-based private developer. The buyer, a private investor based in Los Angeles, represented themselves.

The 3,596-square-foot Quick Quack Car Wash building is 2025 construction on a 1.14-acre parcel. The property is positioned at the signalized intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Opportunity Way, which sees more than 50,000 cars per day. Nearby access to Interstate 215, a 155,000-CPD arterial highway, provides strong regional visibility.

The site is located within Veteran's Plaza, the primary shopping center serving the area off the 215. Nearby tenants include Hampton Inn, Home2 Suites by Hilton, In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike's Subs and Starbucks, with additional hotel, self-storage and retail pads planned. The property is also within Meridian Business Park, a 1,290-acre master-planned commerce and distribution center expected to deliver 16 million square feet of building space and create up to 15,000 jobs. The site sits across Interstate 215 from March Air Reserve Base, a 2,075-acre facility with more than 7,000 personnel.

"Both properties generated significant interest, but the ground‐lease structure required careful buyer education," said Blodgett. "Many express car wash investors pursue fee‐simple deals to capture bonus depreciation, so we fielded hundreds of calls explaining why these locations, tenant strength and long‐term fundamentals still make ground leases compelling. In both cases, we secured local buyers with strong Inland Empire strategies and closed well before the locations opened for business."

Schiffer added, "We used an escrow holdback and rent-commencement protections to give the Riverside buyer the certainty needed to close well ahead of the rent‐start date. In Murrieta, the tenant was already paying rent but not yet open, and we structured a pre-opening closing that met the buyer's requirements and kept the timeline intact."

Schiffer continued, "The Murrieta buyer is a Korean-based investor we previously placed into a McDonald's ground lease in the Inland Empire earlier this year, and the Riverside buyer is Los Angeles-based. Both buyers are experienced in the region, understand Quick Quack's growth trajectory and recognize the long-term value of these locations."

INLAND EMPIRE MARKET OVERVIEW

The Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The Inland Empire has experienced 31% population growth since 2010 and is the third most populous region in California, with projections of reaching 7 million residents in the coming decades. The area is home to approximately 2.56 million residents and continues to benefit from large-scale logistics and industrial expansion. Amazon, the region's largest employer, has invested $19.3 billion into the Inland Empire.

ABOUT QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a leading express car wash operator with more than 340 locations across seven states. Founded in 2004, the company is backed by Seidler Equity Partners and received a significant minority investment from global investment firm KKR in 2024. Quick Quack is known for its modern locations, Unlimited Wash memberships, fast and eco‐friendly wash process, water reclamation systems and biodegradable soaps.

The company emphasizes employee culture, community involvement and customer experience. With a robust pipeline of new sites under development and strong institutional backing, Quick Quack continues to expand as one of the most recognized brands in the express car wash sector.

"The express car wash industry continues to outperform due to its convenience, recurring revenue and recession-resistant model," Blodgett said. "More than 80% of U.S. drivers use professional car wash services, and the sector is projected to grow from approximately $15 billion today to more than $23 billion by 2030. Demand for speed, affordability and eco-friendly alternatives keeps operators like Quick Quack well-positioned for long-term success."

ABOUT REALSOURCE GROUP

RealSource Group, founded in 1991, is a national commercial real estate brokerage company specializing in tenant representation, investment sales and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging its sales and leasing experience, extensive broker network, technology, unique processes and national reach, RealSource delivers consistent production, exceptional service and measurable results for clients across the country. Having completed more than 1,000 commercial real estate deals nationwide, RealSource has perfected its platform through proven execution over the last 35 years. For more information, visit: realsource.