Chaga Extract: From Siberian Folk Tea To The Global Antioxidant Functional Ingredient

MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China - September 28, 2026

1. What Is Chaga Extract?Chaga is not a typical mushroom fruiting body. It is a hard, black, irregular fungal sclerotium (commonly called a conk) that grows on living birch trees in cold climates. After harvest, the woody conk is dried, milled, and extracted. Hot-water extraction concentrates the water-soluble polysaccharides and melanin, while ethanol extraction targets lipophilic triterpenoids; dual (water + ethanol) extracts combine both fractions. The finished extract is a fine brown powder.2. Key Bioactive Components and SpecificationsChaga is valued for four compound groups:- beta-D-Glucans: the primary immunomodulatory polysaccharide fraction, typically standardized at 10%–40% and verified by the AOAC 995.16 enzymatic method.- Melanin: the high-molecular-weight pigment that gives Chaga its black exterior; Chaga is among the richest natural sources, with strong free-radical-scavenging activity.- Triterpenoids: including lanosterol, inotodiol, and related compounds; associated with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activity in preclinical models.- Polyphenols: such as protocatechuic acid and hispidin analogues; Chaga ranks among the highest-ORAC natural ingredients studied sourcing note: a recent comparative analytical study found that betulin and betulinic acid are present only in trace amounts (or absent) in many commercial Chaga products, so they are not reliable quality markers. Buyers should specify beta-glucan and total polysaccharide content instead (reference: PMC11988691).3. What Does the Evidence Support?Antioxidant and immune activity. Laboratory evidence is consistent: Chaga extracts scavenge free radicals, and beta-glucans modulate macrophage and immune-cell activity (reference: PMC8240111).Metabolic support. In diabetic animal models, Chaga polysaccharides reduced fasting blood glucose by up to 31% and improved lipid profiles (total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL-C) through PI3K/Akt and AMPK-related pathways (reference: PMC8684258; PMC11132974). Anti-inflammatory activity (lowering TNF-alpha and IL-6) has also been shown in cell and animal models positioning. Most of these data come from in vitro and animal studies; high-quality human clinical trials remain limited. Chaga should be marketed as a traditional antioxidant and immune-support ingredient, not as a treatment for diabetes or any disease.4. Applications- Traditional: brewed tea and coffee substitute, where Chaga has been used for centuries.- Dietary supplements: capsules, powders, and adaptogen blends with reishi, cordyceps, and lions mane.- Functional beverages: ready-to-drink, energy, and immune-support drinks.- Cosmetics: antioxidant skincare formulations leveraging melanin and polyphenols.5. Quality, Safety, and StorageQuality specifications to request: beta-glucan content (AOAC 995.16), total polysaccharides, moisture (typically less than 8%), heavy metals, and microbial reports. Sourcing matters: wild-harvested birch-grown conks are preferred, and dual-extracted powders usually offer a broader compound profile than single-extraction material and labeling considerations: Chaga is naturally high in oxalates, so products should carry a caution for consumers with kidney stones or kidney disease. Preclinical data suggest possible blood-sugar-lowering and mild antiplatelet effects, which is relevant for consumers on antidiabetic or anticoagulant medications and before surgery. Pregnant or nursing consumers are typically advised to consult a healthcare professional. These points are essential for responsible product labeling (reference: AHPA Botanical Safety Handbook).Storage. Keep sealed, cool, dry, and away from light; melanin and polyphenols are stable under normal shelf-life conditions.6. Sourcing and Supply (For Buyers)[Placeholder - insert your company profile here: wild-harvest region, certifications (organic, GMP, ISO, HACCP), standard ratios (e.g., 10:1), beta-glucan guarantees, MOQ, lead time, OEM/private-label, sample policy.]Ask suppliers for: third-party COA with beta-glucan results, heavy-metal and oxalate screening, microbial reports, and documentation of wild harvest versus cultivated material.

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We specialize in the research and development and customization of plant extracts, fruit and vegetable powders, and food additives, spanning diverse fields such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the health industry. The company strictly adheres to multiple international management systems, including ISO9001, ISO22000, HACCP, KOSHER, and HALAL With "Natural, Healthy, and Excellent" as its core values, the company is committed to becoming a trusted strategic partner for global clients through high-quality customized solutions. Free samples are available upon request; please contact us at: ....

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Summit Ingredients Co., Ltd. was established in 2015 and is Located in Weinan City, Shaanxi Province, at the northern foot of the Qinling Mountains in China. With its superior geographical location and abundant natural plant raw materials, it focuses on the research, development, production and sales of Botanical extracts, fruit and vegetable powders and solid beverages etc. We also provides professional OEM/ODM services and has established the firm and reliable professional image in the industry.